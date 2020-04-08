The R1T will be the first electric pickup to be built and manufactured by the new American company

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect and delay many events, Carmaker Rivian has confirmed that the launch of its electric van R1T it will be delayed at least a little by the coronavirus.

In a note sent to his clients, Rivian tells his clients that they will be the first to know about developments related to the launch of the R1T truck.

Rivian had planned to deliver the first R1T trucks later this year, but it will have to be delayed and the new dates are not yet known.

This virus continues to affect the automotive industry, factories have already been closed, thousands of workers have rested, important car shows such as Geneva Motor Show, he Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2020 among many other automotive industry events that were scheduled this year

The pickup will feature 700 horsepower (hp) and 826 pound-feet of torque, all provided by its four engines. According to Rivian, the R1T will be able to start from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds and will reach a top speed of 100 mph. With a recharge of its battery, the pickup will travel up to 400 miles

