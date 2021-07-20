“The launch and creation of new companies is a reality”

– First of all, before talking about ElCampus 360, what should an entrepreneur have?

– Without a doubt, as I always say, we are all born with an entrepreneurial gene, there is a lot of talk that the entrepreneur has to have passion and a lot of qualities that, some must be possessed, but others are a great topic. As I have said, we are all born with that entrepreneurial gene that many are extirpated along the way and it must be shown that this gene is the one that takes power, the one that takes strength because it is what makes the difference between a good entrepreneur and one that is sustained over time.

Once this entrepreneurial gene is well located, without a doubt, what is needed is adequate training because the easy thing, after all, with all the difficulties of setting up a project, the easy thing, worth the redundancy, is to set up said project, the difficult thing is that it ends up becoming a solid, solvent company that grows over time and that is what all investors want, that is, a feasible, viable and investible company.

For this, specific and appropriate information for the investor is needed. This is what is quite lacking in Spain, although fortunately, it is being solved.

– Last week we learned that business creation has reached its highest figure since 2007… Do you think this is the right time to launch a business?

– Certainly yes. I believe that everything that we have experienced in these last two years has already been seeing a change in trend, era, and I would even dare to say a paradigm shift. Launching and creating new companies is a reality. In fact, and fortunately, young people are also driving this change. There are more and more young people who dare and who are encouraged not to want to be a civil servant and want to start a company to start.

This is a change that is really being noticed and is becoming palpable in society, but beware of these data because they are misleading, that is, it is true that many new companies are being created, but 80% of them close the first year of life and less than 5% reach the third year of life.

It is a reality and it is a statistic that must begin to change and for this, obviously many factors are needed that that small entrepreneur or businessman has to begin to integrate into his day to day because these statistics must be changed.

It is also proven that those companies that close in the first year of life are clearly due to the business owner’s lack of business knowledge. You have to become aware of it and start to change it.

– For those viewers who are watching us, what does ElCampus360 offer to entrepreneurs?

– ElCampus360 is that 360 vision that every entrepreneur and business owner needs to have to get out of those horrible statistics and that their projects advance, evolve and grow with success and with the same enthusiasm with which they end up being created. In the end, to have that 360 vision that we talk about on campus, you have to know a little about everything. You have to know about finances, strategy, business models, marketing, sales, financing, personal growth … there are a lot of areas that you have to master if you want your business to become a reality and reach those levels you want And the problem is that entrepreneurs end up training in universities that, unfortunately, train us as great professionals, but not as entrepreneurs.

For this reason, these 360 ​​solutions must exist with this vision, but above all based on training and business accompaniment based on the experience of other entrepreneurs who have passed through there. Teacher training is not worth it. Unfortunately, the one taught in universities or business schools, I repeat, they train us as great professionals, but not as entrepreneurs and that is what must change.

This is what ElCampus 360 in these almost 20 years has been dedicated to training, accompanying, financing entrepreneurs, startups, entrepreneurs, business owners to accompany them on those paths trying to make these entrepreneurial trips much easier , but, above all, what makes the difference of our business support, mentoring and training programs compared to others is that they are programs created with what mainly me, who was the one who founded it, but now a lot of entrepreneurs who they are part of this great project.

Everything that we lacked along the way as businessmen and entrepreneurs in training, in support, in strategies, in financing … This is what we have now put into training and support programs available to all businessmen and entrepreneurs in the world.

– Normally entrepreneurs have challenges such as bureaucracy, access to finance … how do you help them in these cases?

– In the end, what we do at ElCampus 360, first, we have been covering those needs that the entrepreneur or business owner needed when they created that company or wanted to grow. But, along the way, during these more than 15 years we have been accompanying you to see all the services you may need, whether it is to create your first company, make your first Limited Company (SL) or register as a self-employed person because we really find that that Bureaucracy is what often slows down that entrepreneurial gene.

Within ElCampus 360 we have created the largest platform of the entrepreneurship and business system in Spanish with all the services an entrepreneur may need, including financing of all kinds: public, private, with Business Angels, investors, rounds, small, medium, phases seed, growth phases …

I always say that there is money for a good project and entrepreneur, but getting the financing is a consequence of having done many things well before and what we offer you is that you do all this with experts, people with a lot of experience who have gone through all the phases that an entrepreneur goes through even losing everything and starting over by creating million-dollar companies that are listed on the stock market. At ElCampus 360 we have all this and hopefully we can help many people.

– They also offer training. What type of training should an entrepreneur have?

– It is a bit of everything that I have been saying previously since I get excited talking about this business training that a business owner needs for his project to work, launch or grow and be financed successfully because, although obtaining financing is Simple, you have to get the appropriate financing for the project, for the phase it is in, that is, you are not worth going to rounds if you are not prepared for it or have an ICO loan if it is not yet the time.

It is necessary to do a combination of all and be clear at what moment each of the things must be done and, of course, learn the language of each funder since the same discourse is not valid for each type of financing. All of this is learned, accompanied and done over time. What we do at ElCampus 360 is to reduce the learning periods that the businessman or entrepreneur may need, this is the phase in which they are with their project, their ‘startup’ or their financing.

Training has evolved, you must have that complete vision, that is, patch trainings of only training in marketing, sales, validation of the business model are no longer valid … and above all, training must be at the service of the employer and not the other way around . You can not have deformations incompatible with life, day to day, with schedules, with calls that only open at certain times of the year …

As I have said, training must be at the service of the person being online and offline, being able to combine having people and mentors at your disposal in your available hours, combining it with your life, family and leisure. Training must go this way and that is what we have managed to do with great effort at ElCampus 360.