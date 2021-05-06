The laughter of Eden Hazard that outrages the fans of Real Madrid after the elimination of the Champions League



Hazard congratulated his former teammates with notorious camaraderie.

Photo: Glyn Kirk / AFP / Getty Images

After being eliminated by Chelsea from American Christian Pulisic, the television broadcast cameras captured Eden Hazard, Real Madrid player, laughing with his ex-classmates. And although many of them are friends of the Belgian, the fact that Hazard showed this attitude after the defeat that ended the Madrid dream of winning the Champions League outraged -to say the least- the merengue fans.

Clearly, Real Madrid fans are competitive and demanding to boot. Especially with Hazard, who came to try to make up for the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and has not been able to repay the illusion that everyone had on him at first.

Eden Hazard’s reaction after losing the #UCL semi final 👀 😬 pic.twitter.com/JvdAa1ahBn – talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 5, 2021

We must also see the other side of the coin: the sportsmanship and spirit of the Belgian, which at the time shared a dressing room with a large part of the team that today reached a final. He is not there, but supports them and is happy for the success of his colleagues. It is not so fair to reproach him for this attitude.

Eden Hazard was happy for Chelsea 💙 (via @btsportfootball) pic.twitter.com/MimWLtQkzF – ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 5, 2021

In networks, the reactions did not wait. Eden Hazard did not shine, he was annulled by Chelsea at every moment. And if just after seeing how the English team took you out of the Champions League you find the image of your team’s midfielder smiling, the annoyance is greater.

And this?… Pic.twitter.com/i02VbVJzNG – Juanma Rodríguez 🇪🇸 (@juanma_rguez) May 5, 2021

The big games continue to happen and Hazard continues to be absent. Madrid is in urgent need of figures, illusion and titles. Their paths may part very soon.