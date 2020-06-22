© Provided by Agencia .

The organization Latinos por Trump, which is seeking the reelection of US President Donald Trump, this Sunday reproached the attacks on the statues of the writer Miguel de Cervantes and the missionary Fray Junípero Serra, carried out amid the wave of racial protests that the United States is experiencing.

« As Latino Americans, we are horrified to see radical and leftist groups destroy public monuments of Hispanic historical figures, » said Mercedes Schlapp, of Cuban origin and advisor to the Trump 2020 campaign.

He stressed that vandalism to monuments of Cervantes and Serra « will not correct the ills of the past. »

The statue of the Spanish missionary was demolished and that of the author of « Don Quixote » painted with the word « bastard » in the city of San Francisco during the wave of protests that began last May after the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a white police.

Schlapp blamed Democrats, noting that these « hateful and ignorant attacks are primarily occurring in cities and states led by ‘progressive’ Democrats who refuse to enforce the law. »

The Republican Trump will face next November 3 Joe Biden, the virtual Democratic candidate for the Presidency, who leads him by 9.5 points on average in national opinion polls, according to the specialized portal Clear Real Politics.

This Saturday, the Spanish embassy in Washington regretted the attacks on these statues and stated that it will continue its defense of the Spanish legacy in the United States.

Serra, the founder of nine Spanish missions in California in the late 18th century, was recently canonized by Pope Francis and features numerous statues across the state as well as a sculpture on the American Capitol.

The statue of Cervantes, author of the novel « Don Quixote de la Mancha », appeared with several graffiti, including the word « bastard ».

Previously, a statue of Christopher Columbus had been removed in the same city.

« We deeply regret the demolition of the statue of Fray Junípero Serra in San Francisco and we want to remember today his great work on behalf of indigenous communities, » said the embassy.

In the same way he regretted « the damage caused to the bust of Miguel de Cervantes, himself a slave for 5 years in Algiers, and whose work is a song to freedom and equality. »

