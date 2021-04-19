The Latino Community and COVID-19



More than three in four Latinos had to use their savings to cover basic expenses during the pandemic, and fewer than one in five obtained unemployment benefits.

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed deep racial and ethnic inequalities plaguing the nation. Most of the indicators confirm that the Latino community is the most affected sector in terms of health, jobs and income. Not only are we three times more likely to be infected, hospitalized, and die than other communities, we also have sky-high rates of unemployment. Almost half (49%) of Latinos have a family member who has lost part of their salary, their job, or both. And many Latinos and Latinas who remain employed, usually in “essential” jobs, lack basic benefits like health or unemployment insurance, or paid leave.

Recently, our Hispanic Federation investigated these issues with the New America organization. The results, as well as our recommendations to reduce these inequalities, appear in the report “Overcoming COVID-19: Economic Barriers for Latino Communities.”

In terms of employment, our survey indicated that more than three out of four respondents had a job before the epidemic, and that more than one in five had more than one job. Due to the pandemic, seven out of 10 lost income, and more than half were out of work.

More than three in four Latinos had to use their savings to cover basic expenses during the pandemic, and fewer than one in five obtained unemployment benefits. Of those who asked, 46% had difficulties, such as problems with websites and a lack of help in Spanish.

Faced with the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on the Latino working class, the Hispanic Federation calls on the federal, state, and local governments to scale up and more effectively target emergency aid. For this, priority must be given to low-income communities, more efficient distribution of financial aid through community organizations capable of reaching Latinos most in need, and directing funds from the Payroll Protection Program , PPP) to smaller minority-owned businesses. It is also urgent that the health and safety of all workers, especially agricultural workers, be guaranteed. Workers must obtain adequate information about their rights, and if they become infected with COVID-19, they must receive benefits and fair wages, especially essential workers.

In order for Latino workers and small businesses to have access to available help and services, all relevant information must be provided in both Spanish and English, through messages that are linguistically and culturally appropriate.

We also recommend creating long-term employment and community hiring plans, more investment in job training, universal access to child care, and education and financial services for workers and families.

In future columns I will refer to other aspects of the report “Overcoming COVID-19: Economic Barriers for Latino Communities” and our recommendations.

-Frankie Miranda is the president of the Hispanic Federation