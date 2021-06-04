The latest WhatsApp scam promises to give you a Rolex: don’t bite | Technology

Did you get a message to participate in the raffle for a Rolex? This is the latest WhatsApp scam, so ignore it and warn your contacts.

Every so often new WhatsApp scams pop up. The instant messaging application is one of the preferred channels for cybercriminals to deceive their victims, since scams spread very quickly and many users end up falling for the trap.

One of the latest WhatsApp scams to appear is the one that offers the opportunity to get a free Rolex. As warned by Panda Security, a message is being disseminated announcing the raffle for these precious watches to celebrate the brand’s centenary.

The message that the victims receive is the one that you can below in the following screenshot. It is a link to a page that supposedly allows you to participate in a drawing for a watch, an action that is justified on the occasion of the celebration of the centenary of Rolex.

The security company warns that hackers have gone to great lengths to make their phishing page as real as possible, and they have been able to fool a good part of the antivirus on the market. This is because the web seems to comply with the security certificates and the SSL protocol, pretending to offer a secure connection.

But, according to the analysis carried out by Panda Security “it is a clear case of phishing”, so not only will you not be able to get the clock, but also all the data you provide will remain in the hands of criminals, who They will use them for malicious purposes.

In the form, cybercriminals ask the victim for a large number of private data, and the website is designed to introduce cookies that collect the profile of each person who lands on the page.

Therefore, If you receive this message, do not click on the link and warn the person who sent it to you that it is a WhatsApp scam. Always be wary of these types of actions even if someone you know sends them to you, since most of the time they are scams to steal your personal data or infect your mobile phone with malware.