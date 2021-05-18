The latest viral theory about your iPhone and hidden photos is a lie and has an explanation | Technology

Apple’s facial recognition stars in a new conspiracy theory circulating on the internet thanks to a viral video, but the explanation is much simpler and more reasonable.

A TikTok video accuses Apple of spying and taking photos of users without their consent with the iPhone’s Face ID system. A hoax that, like many others that circulate on the network, has a much simpler explanation.

Brie thomason He recently posted a video on his TikTok account in which he uses a digital camera to detect the infrared lights of the iPhone. In the image you can see how the phone flashes in the dark towards the face of the person who is using it. Thomason hints that the phone is taking photos every few seconds automatically and secretly without the person’s permission.

The video has gone viral, unsurprisingly, and has sparked a new network of conspiracy around this Apple feature. However, what you see in the video has another more reasonable explanation. Not always an image is worth a thousand words and you have to be very careful with what we see online.

This is the video in question, those flashes that are seen in the camera are the infrared lights that the Face ID system uses to recognize our face. Let us remember that iPhones with this quality integrate an infrared camera, an IR illuminator and a spot projector to make a 3D map of our face and that facial recognition is safer than that of the rest of the mobile phones on the market that only use a camera.

Users may think that the facial recognition system is only activated when we want to unlock the mobile, but there is another function called Attention Aware or Attention Detection Features, for which this system is almost constantly analyzing our face. You are not taking hidden photos, but it does analyze whether the person is paying attention to the mobile or not.

This function, as you can read in the screenshots, serves to keep the screen active while the person is using it, for example, reading. The mobile checks that our eyes are observing the screen and remains active. What’s more, If we don’t want it to perform this scrutiny, it can be disabled in the settings.

It is true that technology companies have been accused on more than one occasion of invading the privacy of the user in one way or another, as with virtual assistants that are constantly pending to detect when we mention their name to receive the order that we give them. .

However, most offer the ability to mute or block these functions and you agree not to save the recorded conversations or take photos of the person with your devices. Keeping an eye on our privacy and security is fine, but not at the cost of online hoaxes and viral lies.