Five years ago, Microsoft announced the purchase of Wunderlist and, two years later, announced the fruit of the assimilation of its creators: Microsoft To Do.

A productivity application that came very green, with a notable lack of features compared to its predecessor, but that over time has evolved to practically exceed its functionalities being an alternative to consider even for those who use other great rivals.

Microsoft To Do started with remarkably limited functionality, although the latest updates have just completed completing it as a productivity tool at the height of great rivals in its class.

Proof of this is the latest update, released this first week of May, in time for the farewell to Wunderlist that will take place this Wednesday 6. Day in which the application ends its existence.

What’s new in Microsoft To Do

The latest update to Microsoft To Do arrives for increase the number of smart lists with one that groups, as Wunderlist did at the time, all our classified tasks, also, by the personalized lists that we have. To see everything at a glance.

To this list called Everything adds another, Completed, which will help us visualize all our completed tasks over time, being able to order them as if it were just another list.

Microsoft To Do includes two new smart lists, ‘All’ and ‘Completed’, in addition to ordering the lists by separating the pending lists from the finished ones easily

And speaking of completed tasks, the developers of Microsoft To Do They have decided to finally put a little order in the lists and separate the completed tasks from the pending ones to bring us a little peace of mind. So, thanks to this update, it will no longer be necessary to do tricks with the organization criteria or cut it out by hiding the completed tasks. They will no longer mix: the slopes will be on top and those completed below, and their section may also collapse to lose sight of them in one click.

In addition to all these changes, the latest update that has also come to applications for macOS, Android and iOS, fix various errors display and operation.

How to go from Wunderlist to Microsoft To Do in three steps

To go from one application to another and import the tasks, lists and other elements from Wunderlist to Microsoft To Do we simply have to download the new application in Windows, macOS, Android and iOS, log in with our Microsoft account (if we do not have we can create one with a Gmail, Hotmail or Yahoo mail account) and, in the pop-up window that will appear or in the application settings, select the importer.

We will have to log in with our Wunderlist account and import all the data, letting it do its job. During the duration of the import, we can continue using Microsoft To Do and, when it finishes, it will notify us. It will be time to review the information and put order if something is not right, although from what we have been able to verify, the process works practically perfectly and there are no outstanding problems.