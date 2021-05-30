the latest surreal hoax about vaccines against Covid spread by a Vox deputy

One of the main obstacles encountered in the vaccination process against the coronavirus is the large number of hoaxes that are disseminated on social networks about the remedies developed by Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca, among other.

One of the latest and most surreal hoaxes that has spread in Spain has been fueled by Alicia Veronica Rubio Calle, Vox deputy in the Madrid Assembly: vaccines against Covid-19 cause magnetism and turn the recipient into a kind of magnet.

In a post on his Twitter account, Rubio wrote: “I have quite a few videos of vaccinated with magnetization at the vaccine site. I would like you to tell me if this is happening or not. “

The Vox deputy continues: “And, if so, why does it happen? If not, why have so many citizens conspired to tell this story? “He asks himself, while sharing a video in which he sees the arm of an elderly person to which cutlery and other metal objects adhere. Then add up to twenty more videos in the form of a thread that would demonstrate the supposed magnetism.

As expected, humorous responses to Rubio’s tweet have exploded on social media: “My aunt Enriqueta got hit by a Ford Escort And there’s no way to let go Now he sleeps in the garage “, or” This is very scary, my mother has been vaccinated and she can’t go to the kitchen, as soon as she comes in all the fridge magnets pop out and stick to her. We have taken the opportunity to put a positive on the shopping list. “

Both the Maldita.es portal and the American website specialized in hoaxes Snopes.com have categorically denied that vaccines cause magnetism in the recipient.

Al Edwards, Associate Professor of Biomedical Technology at the University of Reading, said in statements collected by the SER: “There is nothing magnetic in vaccines. Most of what is injected is water with some salts, to make the injection less painful, and an absolutely tiny amount of vaccine. “