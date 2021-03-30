the latest surfing technology on your wrist

It counts the waves surfed, measures the speed and the trajectory … In addition, it has a totally ‘wearable’ design beyond the sea.

The prestigious Australian brand Rip Curl continues to advance its catalog, in this case, of watches and presents the second edition of its successful Search GPS. As a starting point, it is smaller, lighter and more durable than its predecessor. Small but super prepared, you just have to review its functionalities: the Search GPS 2 is capable of counting the number of waves surfed and measuring the speed, as well as monitoring the trajectory and the total distance and of each wave traveled in each surf session .

Also perfect for snow, running …

The Rip Curl Search GPS 2 has its natural habitat in the sea, however, it is perfectly useful and adaptable also to the practice of skiing / snowing, running and swimming. In fact, it also provides real-time information on the state of wind, tides and wave conditions on more than 1,300 beaches around the world. Available in six colors, it is the perfect gift for the most demanding surfer.

299.99 euros

www.ripcurl.eu