The latest predictions of Bill Gates about the end of the pandemic | Life

It has been more than a year since the coronavirus was considered a pandemic, and the majority of the population wants to return to normal as soon as possible.

Bill Gates has become one of the most listened to experts during the coronavirus pandemic. He was one of the first to anticipate the arrival of a potentially deadly virus, he did it in 2015 in a TED talk.

What’s more, Microsoft’s founder has repeatedly emphasized the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccineseven before they were fully developed, when he financed dozens of factories to speed up research and production.

Time has given him the reason that vaccines will be the tool to end the pandemic, and since the beginning of 2021, when the first doses began to be inoculated, the tycoon has ventured to answer the most important question of all: When will the pandemic end and normal life return?

In an interview with the Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, the philanthropist has not been too optimistic about the date on which the pandemic will come to an end: “Thanks to coronavirus vaccines, by the end of 2022 we will be able to end this incredible tragedy and fully return to normal.“, Gates has revealed.

This prediction may be a jug of cold water for many of those who tend to listen to Bill Gates, since the plans of the health authorities and Western governments is to return to normal over the next summer or fall, when 70% of the population is vaccinated.

Last February Bill Gates announced that the first world countries would return to normal life in 2021, possibly in summer, as long as 70% of the population was vaccinatedDue to this, these new statements may be contradictory.

However, it must be borne in mind that, when speaking of 2022 as the date of return to normality, Gates speaks of total normality, including the possibility of traveling to any country in the world or not having to wear a mask. And in other interviews he has made it clear that activities such as international tourism will not be safe until third world countries are vaccinated, due to the possibility of new variants emerging.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Enrique Fernández.