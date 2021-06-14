The latest news of Ronald Acuña Jr’s injury with the Braves revealed

The Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr. you have nothing to worry about regarding your most recent injury on the MLB.

The Atlanta Braves reported that they only took him out of Sunday’s game out of concern, he will not see action on Monday because it is a day off for the whole team, however, he is expected to play again this Tuesday normally.

Ronald Acuna Jr. He’s been struggling with a few sputum problems. From time to time you feel little pain and Braves Atlanta’s do their best to keep you healthy in the MLB.

We are talking about the best hitter of the Braves Atlanta, the second in home runs in the National League, who has 39 RBIs, 18 home runs, 12 stolen bases and 52 runs scored.

He is not lucky that there is a designated hitter in the National League, because there he was less forced and he did not have to defend despite those problems, at least until they calm down.

Until now Ronald Acuña Jr. has not lost more than 10 games in a row this season despite the blows to the wrists and the sweeps in the MLB 2021.