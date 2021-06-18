the latest news from Microsoft Teams

Microsoft continues to update its online work tools with an eye toward telecommuting and hybrid work. Those in Redmond, Washington, just announced a series of new features for Teams and Viva aimed at improving communication, collaboration and cohesion between distributed teams, as well as to ensure the right to disconnection from work for employees.

The latter is precisely one of the most striking novelties: a feature to mute Outlook and Teams notifications on mobile outside of work hours, which will be enabled through Viva Insight, Microsoft’s Viva space where employees can manage their time and breaks. To do this, the employee will have to establish what their working hours are, and the system will be in charge of blocking all communications that enter outside that time.

This new function will be called Quiet Time, it will be available at the end of 2021 and, in addition to allowing you to configure the working hours in which you can receive notifications, it will also collect personalized information on the degree of disconnection of the employee, to send wellness recommendations. For executives, this tool will allow to establish some global policies that will apply to all workers under their command, although Microsoft has not specified what they could be.

10 years TELEWORKING_ the BEST, the WORST and the TRICKS

Video calls, all-in-one space

On the other hand, Microsoft continues to add elements and functions to video calls in what seems an attempt to turn them into an all-in-one space, in which attendees can use almost any tool on their platforms without leaving the interface of the videoconference.

Thus, from now on, video call participants will be able to create an agenda, assign tasks and take notes from the meeting screen itself. Also, all notes taken by the user will be automatically stored in OneNote.

After the summer, Microsoft too will incorporate a collaborative whiteboard into the video call interface in which all participants can write, as well as add images and graphics from their local computers.

To improve the communication of the teams, the Redmond have incorporated the presentations of PowerPoint Live a function of automatic translation of the texts that appear on the slide to the language of the user. Another striking novelty for this tool is the introduction of a digital laser pointer, which the speaker can operate with the mouse, with which attention can be drawn to a specific point as is done in a physical presentation.

For the rest, Microsoft has also changed the design of video calls with the aim, as they explain, of making meetings more natural and improving the connection between teams. Hereinafter the participants will appear at the bottom of the screen, in the foreground, and the rest of the meeting elements above them, such as the presentation, the agenda, the chat or the work documents.

A chat more like Slack

Teams chat will also incorporate some new features to improve communication very similar to those already offered by Slack, such as the possibility of Pin important notes so team members can access them quickly when they need it or the option to reply to a specific message in the chat in a sub-conversation generated from that comment without interrupting the general dialogue.