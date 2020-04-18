Summary of this Friday (04/17):

World has 2.2 million confirmed cases and 150 thousand deaths

Brazil has 33,682 cases and 2,141 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health

In Teich’s possession, Bolsonaro insists on “reopening the economy”

São Paulo extends quarantine until May 10.

Epidemic is controllable in Germany, says Health Minister

Total deaths in Wuhan increases by 50%

Drug shows results against coronavirus in the USA

Falling deaths in Spain, but official figures are contested

8:00 pm – STF waives guarantee from unions to suspend contracts

By seven votes to three, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided on Friday that, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the validity of individual agreements between companies and employees on reduced hours and wages does not depend on the approval of the unions.

The agreements are foreseen in provisional measure (MP) 936/2020, edited to preserve the employment relationship and allow access to benefits during the effects of the pandemic on the economy.

With the decision, the Supreme Court overturned the injunction of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, delivered on April 6, ensuring that unions were not excluded from individual negotiations and defining that they needed to be communicated within ten days to analyze the agreements.

The minister had responded to a request by the Sustainability Network to consider illegal part of the MP’s legal interpretation and ensure the participation of the entities.

At the trial, the dissenting vote of Minister Alexandre de Moraes prevailed in favor of the constitutionality of the MP. For the minister, if the agreement depended on the endorsement of the unions, the contracts could be canceled and cause massive layoffs.

In addition to Moraes, ministers Luís Roberto Barroso, Luiz Fux, Cármen Lúcia, Gilmar Mendes, Marco Aurélio and the president of the Supreme Court, Dias Toffoli, voted to dispense with the endorsement of the unions.

7:30 pm – UK has 847 deaths in 24 hours

The UK announced another 847 deaths from coronavirus on Friday, bringing the number of victims to 14,576. The new daily increase is slightly lower than the previous day, but it is still among the highest in the world.

The total number of dead places the United Kingdom among the five most affected in the world, behind the United States, Italy, Spain and France. The country still has 109 thousand confirmed cases.

7:00 pm – IMF calls for billions of dollars in international aid to Africa

Africa will need at least $ 114 billion to mitigate the medical and economic impacts of the covid-19 pandemic, as estimated by the director-general of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, on Friday.

She warned that the continent does not have enough resources to face the coronavirus crisis and urgently needs international support. According to Georgieva, the pandemic also threatens to “damage the outlook for the coming years”.

The IMF has already received aid requests from 40 African countries, the head of the agency said, adding that the fund is expected to make more than $ 18 billion available in 2020.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Africa could become the next epicenter of the disease in the world. Experts estimate that the virus can kill up to 300,000 people on the continent and lead almost 30 million people to poverty. So far, African countries account for more than 19,000 confirmed cases and about 1,000 deaths.

6 pm – Deaths in the world grow 50% in one week

The number of deaths from the covid-19 disease rose from 150,000 worldwide on Friday, a 50% increase in just one week – on April 10, the global figure was 100,000 victims. The information is from Johns Hopkins University.

The pandemic, which began in China in late December, has already left more than 2.2 million people infected, according to official figures. More than 565,000 patients have recovered.

The United States is the hardest hit country, with almost 687,000 confirmed cases and more than 32,000 deaths. Spain is far behind, with 188,000 infections and 19,000 deaths. Italy has fewer cases, 172 thousand, but it has more victims than Spain, with more than 22 thousand deaths.

17:15 – Pandemic devastates nursing homes in New York

A New York government survey released on Friday revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has devastated nursing homes and retirement homes for the elderly. At least 19 of these establishments in the state reported more than 20 deaths related to covid-19 disease.

A Brooklyn nursing home, the Cobble Hill Health Center, reported 55 deaths. Another four centers, in the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island, had at least 40 deaths.

“It has been a surreal time, and we are suffering, as everyone is,” said Roy Goldberg, medical director of the Kings Harbor Multicare Center, a nursing home in the Bronx that has registered 45 victims. “Every death is heartbreaking.”

The survey was based on data requested by the state of New York from nursing homes and nursing homes, which had until 2 pm Thursday to respond. As the transfer of information was not mandatory, it may be that the list is far from reflecting the reality. “We only know what they tell us,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

According to government data, until last Tuesday at least 2,477 people had died of the virus in nursing homes in New York. The number is equivalent to one fifth of all deaths in the state due to covid-19.

New York is the American state most affected by the disease, totaling 218 thousand confirmed cases and almost 11 thousand deaths. Across the United States, there are already more than 684,000 infected and 34,000 deaths.

16:40 – WHO Director thanks Mandetta for her “service to the people”

The director of emergency programs of the World Health Organization (WHO), Michael Ryan, commented on Friday the dismissal of Luiz Henrique Mandetta of the Ministry of Health, when asked about the matter during a press conference in Geneva.

“Yes, we are aware that the President of Brazil has changed his Minister of Health. I would like to thank the Minister for his service to the people,” said Ryan, who was with the organization’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“It is essential that not only Brazil, but all governments, make evidence-based decisions and have a response from the entire government and the entire society in responding to the covid-19 pandemic. We all have a duty to protect our most vulnerable populations” , added Ryan.

The question about Mandetta’s departure, sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro the day before, was asked by a TV Globo reporter.

Asked about the situation of the pandemic in Brazil, the director stated that the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the WHO regional office in the Americas, has been supporting the country since January. “And it has helped Brazil to buy millions of PCR tests to expand the diagnostic capacity. The first batch should arrive next week,” said Ryan.

15:50 – Another German state imposes mandatory use of masks

Following the example of Saxony, the German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania introduced the mandatory use of health masks in public transport as a protection against the coronavirus. As Governor Manuela Schwesig reported, users of trams, buses and taxis must keep their nose and mouth covered. In the absence of a fabric mask, a scarf can be used.

In store purchases, the urgent, but not binding, recommendation to wear a “day to day mask” is maintained. The measure is necessary with the reopening of stores, starting next Monday (04/20) and, later, schools, which will imply a significant increase in the use of public transport, explained Schwesig.

This Friday, Saxony became the first state in Germany to impose mandatory protection masks, both in commerce and public transport. The rule had also started to apply on Monday.

The federal government, on the other hand, continues to avoid imposing compulsory use, limiting itself to a recommendation – which more and more citizens have followed, according to Health Minister Jens Spahn.

3:30 pm – Brazil has a new daily record of deaths, and the total exceeds 2 thousand

According to data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday, 217 new deaths due to the covid-19 were registered in the country in the last 24 hours, and the total reached 2,141. It was the largest daily death toll since the pandemic began. The day before, the number of victims had increased by 188, to 1,924. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the disease had left 204 victims each day.

The number of cases in the country went from 30,425 to 33,682, which represents an increase of 10.7%. On Thursday, the jump was 7.4%, and on the fourth, 12%.

The most affected state is São Paulo, with 12,841 confirmed cases and 928 deaths. Next come Rio de Janeiro (4,349 cases and 341 deaths), Ceará (2,684 cases and 149 deaths), Pernambuco (2,006 cases and 186 deaths) and Amazonas (1,809 cases and 145 deaths).

15:00 – Senate approves Second round war budget PEC

The Senate approved in a second round – with 63 votes in favor, 15 against and one abstention – the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that creates the so-called “war budget”, to help in actions to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The PEC had already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies, but now it will return to the House for a new analysis, since the text was modified in some points by the Senate case rapporteur, Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG).

In addition to giving the federal government more freedom to raise funds during the crisis by creating an extraordinary budget regime, the proposal gives the Central Bank permission to buy and sell Treasury bills and also to buy private bonds.

14:10 – Brazil has first death of inmate by coronavirus

Rio de Janeiro confirmed on Friday the death of a 73-year-old inmate as a result of the new coronavirus, the first among inmates in Brazil. The elderly man died on Wednesday, and the positive test for Sars-Cov-2 came out a day later.

He was imprisoned in a closed regime at the Penal Institute Cândido Mendes, in the center of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, facing prisoners over 60 years old. The State Secretariat for Penitentiary Administration (Seap) reported that everyone who had contact with the detainee is isolated.

According to data from the National Penitentiary Department (Depen) cited by the Brazilian press, the country has 51 confirmed cases and 162 suspected coronaviruses in penitentiary systems.

1:30 pm – São Paulo extends quarantine until May 10

The São Paulo government decided to extend the quarantine across the state to at least May 10. Under measure, shops remain closed, including bars and nightclubs, and restaurants can only open to make deliveries. Isolation had been enacted on March 24, was extended on April 8 and was due to end on the 22nd, but has now been extended again.

“In order to reopen trade and services, we need to better control contamination and have the public health system in conditions of care to save lives,” said Governor João Doria. São Paulo is the Brazilian state most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with 11,568 confirmed cases and 853 deaths. The numbers correspond to more than a third of the country’s total.

According to Doria, it is estimated that the social isolation rate in the state is 49%, while authorities work with an ideal of 70%. “Nothing will help if the population does not follow the recommended measures. Now everyone has to be at home”, asked the Mayor of São Paulo, Bruno Covas.

Ambulance squeezes through Paraisópolis alleys to meet suspected coronavirus

13:07 – In Teich’s possession, Bolsonaro insists on “reopening the economy”

In the inauguration of the new Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, this Friday (17/04), the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, again defended the “reopening of the economy”, in reference to a relaxation of the social isolation measures adopted so far in the country.

Bolsonaro emphasized in his speech that former Health Minister Henrique Mandetta had a vision focused only on his ministry. “Mandetta’s vision, which is very good, is one of defending life. Mine, Paulo Guedes, the economy, employment comes in. I still have a vision that we should open up employment. The side effect of fighting the virus does not it can be more harmful than the medicine itself “, he said.

However, the president recalled that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided that the measures to be respected are those stipulated by governors and mayors.

Teich made no direct reference to the end of the isolation in his inaugural speech and said only that it would be necessary to monitor indicators. “If there is more unemployment among people than losing health insurance, this will impact SUS”, he exemplified.

12:32 – Belgium has more than 5,000 killed by the new coronavirus

More than 5,000 people died as a result of the new coronavirus in Belgium, the country’s health officials announced. In the last 24 hours, 313 people died, bringing the total to 5,163. More than 1,100 patients are admitted to ICUs.

Belgium, which has a population of 11.5 million people, little more than the number of inhabitants of Rio Grande do Sul, has over 36 thousand confirmed cases of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.

11:33 – French aircraft carrier has almost half the crew with covid-19

French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday that almost half of the 2,300 crew members of the aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle were diagnosed with covid-19.

The minister told Parliament that, of the 1,010 crew members tested, 1,081 tested positive, of which 545 had symptoms of the disease and 24 were hospitalized.

The Charles de Gualle’s crew, which includes planes, helicopters and the frigate Chevalier Paul, is under quarantine. The aircraft carrier was close to completing a three-month mission that included the Eastern Mediterranean, the Atlantic and the North Sea.

Attention is focused on the city of Brest, in the east of the country, where Charles de Gualle was anchored between 13 and 16 March, when the coronavirus was already becoming a national concern. The country adopted isolation measures on the 17th of the same month.

The Armed Forces began an investigation into how the coronavirus was transmitted to the crew.

10:27 – Saxony imposes mandatory use of facial protection

The state of Saxony has become the first in Germany to require the use of face masks for people on public transport or in commerce, as a measure to try to stem the spread of covid-19.

“It is mandatory to use a cover for the mouth and nose when using public transport or inside commercial establishments”, states a note released by the government. Governor Michael Kretschmer said that scarves and shawls are also allowed. The announcement came after a meeting of the East German state government, where the cities of Dresden and Leipzig are located.

The authorities also said that the use of masks or similar in public places is highly recommended, especially when in contact with people at risk of having the disease.

10:03 – At home, Greta Thunberg continues Fridays for Future movement

Activist Greta Thunberg, the creator of the Fridays for Future movement, continues her weekly climate strikes even though she is at home. On her Twitter profile, she posted an image with her usual poster announcing her protest with the caption “school strike week 87”.

09:31 – Falling deaths in Spain, but official figures are contested

The official number of covid-19 deaths in Spain has increased to 19,478, with 585 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. In early April, it reached 950 in a single day. Authorities say the peak of the epidemic has passed.

However, the method used by the Spanish government for data collection has been contested by authorities in the country’s provinces.

The government said it revised the counting mechanism, which made the data more difficult to compare with previous figures. The authorities decided to revise the guidelines for the reports of dead people in order to homogenize data from the 17 autonomous provinces, leaving aside the deaths of patients who had not been tested.

But this methodology has proved controversial, with Madrid and Catalonia – the two regions most affected by the epidemic – insisting that they have thousands more victims than has been reported in official statistics.

“It must be recognized that the death toll is much higher,” said Ignacio Aguado, vice president of the regional government in Madrid. “We are only talking about those who died in hospitals after being diagnosed with the disease, but people are dying in nursing homes and homes without being tested, so we will never know the real number of this tragedy.”

The review of the data also diminished the statistical data on people who recovered from the disease, which, according to the government, would be 72,963. The total number of cases, however, shows a correlation with the previous data, registering 5,252 new infections, which brings the total to 188,068.

07:52 – Drug shows results against coronavirus in the USA

A group of patients infected with the new coronavirus and treated with the drug Remdesivir showed a rapid drop in fever and an improvement in symptoms of pneumonia, reported the American medicine website Stat on Thursday.

The news triggered the stock of the manufacturing company, Gilead Sciences, and boosted stock exchanges around the world, including Frankfurt.

According to the website, most of the patients who took part in the study, in a hospital in Chicago, were discharged in a few weeks. Only two died. The study was carried out with 125 patients, 113 of whom were seriously ill.

Gilead said the data still needs to be analyzed to reach conclusions. The Chicago hospital noted that conclusions cannot be drawn about partial results of an ongoing study. The information, taken from a chat of scientists, would have been released without permission, he added.

First official results about the study are expected to be known at the end of the month.

7:19 – Montreux Jazz Festival cancels 2020 edition

The legendary Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland announced the cancellation of this year’s edition due to the covid-19 pandemic. The presentations were scheduled to take place between the 3rd and 18th of July.

“We had been prepared for this for many days, but it does nothing to diminish the sadness we feel today,” said the organizers in the festival’s profile on Twitter. This is the first time since the first edition of the festival, in 1967, that the organizers canceled the event.

The program, which included names like Lenny Kravitz, Brittany Howard, Black Pumas and Lionel Richie, will be partly transferred to the next edition, between July 2 and 17, 2021.

The Swiss government announced on Thursday the gradual relaxation of some of the preventive measures, but maintained most of the recommendations for social distance and hygiene. “Thus, it is impossible for us to consider hosting an event of the proportions of the Montreux Jazz Festival in July,” the organizers said in a note.

The event, which takes place in an idyllic landscape in the beautiful city on the shores of Lake Geneva, has become one of the main musical events in the world, attracting big names in its programming. The festival’s name still refers to jazz as the main musical style, although it has increasingly included artists from other musical genres, such as rock and pop. The 2019 edition was attended by Elton John and Janet Jackson.

Among the Brazilians who have already performed at the event are renowned artists such as Gilberto Gil, Milton Nascimento, Elis Regina, Hermeto Pascoal, Alceu Valença and Paralamas do Sucesso, among countless others.

06:15 – Germany’s epidemic has become “controllable”, says minister

Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn said the country’s coronavirus epidemic had become “controllable”, with the indicators showing a significant slowdown in the rate of infections.

Spahn said that the increase in covid-19 cases in the country is no longer exponential, but linear. Recent data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease prevention and control shows that the reproduction rate has dropped to 0.7, indicating that an infected person passes on the virus to less than one person, on average.

A reproduction rate below 1 indicates that fewer and fewer people are infected, resulting in a drop in new daily infections.

Spanh noted that since April 12, the number of people recovered from the disease has exceeded that of patients in Germany.

Experts estimate that large-scale tests carried out early in the epidemic helped to stem the spread. The minister stated that the country has already carried out 1.7 million tests and has the capacity to carry out another 700 thousand, if necessary.

German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel recently announced that precautionary and isolation measures across the country are expected to continue until May 3. The government, however, relaxed some measures, such as allowing the reopening of small commercial establishments.

The number of infections in Germany increased by 3,380, bringing the total in the country to 133,830, according to RKI data. There were 299 covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, totaling 3,868. Around 81,800 patients – 4,700 in just one day – recovered from the disease.

05:30 – Total deaths in Wuhan increase by at least 50%

The count of coronavirus deaths in Wuhan, the original epicenter of the covid-19 pandemic, is at least 50% higher than previously released figures. According to the state press on Friday (17/04), the error in the previous count was due to the overload in the city’s health system.

The death toll rose by 1,290 to 3,869, confirming suspicions that more people died in the city than had been initially reported. The total number of cases also increased by 352, reaching 50,333, representing around two thirds of the 82,367 infected people across China.

The update of Wuhan’s data caused the total number of deaths in Chinese territory to increase from 3,342, as announced by the country’s National Health Commission, to 4,632.

The new figures were obtained by compiling data from the epidemic control and prevention system in Wuhan, from the funeral service, from the municipal hospital authorities, and by conducting nucleic acid tests to eliminate double counting and complete missing cases.

Deaths occurring outside hospitals had not previously been reported. Some medical institutions confirmed the cases with significant delays or simply failed to do so.

