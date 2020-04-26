World has more than 2.9 million cases and more than 203 thousand deaths. Death toll in the US goes up again. Argentina extends quarantine, but foresees slight easing. Summary of this Sunday (26/04):

World has more than 2.9 million cases, more than 203 thousand deaths and 822 thousand recovered

Brazil has 58,509 infections and 4,016 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health

USA reports another 2,494 deaths; total passes 53 thousand

China announces 11 more cases and 11th consecutive day without registering deaths

10:00 Argentina extends quarantine until May 10, but provides for slight easing

The Argentine government announced the fourth phase of the total quarantine to stop the coronavirus pandemic by making it easier for people to leave, for an hour, up to 500 meters from their homes, in cities with less than 500 thousand inhabitants.

“We are going to allow anyone to go around 500 meters from their home for recreational purposes, but not for sports. They will be able to walk and take air for an hour daily, but not run or ride a bicycle,” explained President Alberto Fernández.

For half of the population living in the country’s large urban centers with more than 500,000 inhabitants, such as Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Rosario, Santa Fé, Mar del Plata, Tucumán and Mendoza, quarantine will continue with total restriction. The quarantine in Argentina was imposed on March 20 and this is the third extension announced by the government.

However, for the other half of the population that lives in cities with less than 500 thousand people, where there has been no record of cases in the past few days, a flexibilization phase begins. The decision on how to manage this flexibility will be up to the governors of each province.

“Now a new phase begins. We leave in the hands of the governors the control of what activities they will be able to open. We will allow half of the population to mobilize”, announced Fernández.

The president, however, highlighted five requirements that must be met by governors who make activities more flexible: the doubling time in the number of cases cannot be less than 15 days, the health system must be able to meet demand, demographic assessment and the social vulnerability of the area, the guarantee that only half of the population can leave home each day and areas free from community transmission.

05:50 – USA reports 2,494 more deaths; total passes 53 thousand

The United States recorded an additional 2,494 deaths in the last 24 hours from covid-19, almost double the previous day, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

In total, 53,511 people died in the United States. The number of infected people rose to 936,293, with just over 96,000 people being considered cured.

The United States is the country with the highest number of deaths by covid-19 and confirmed cases in the world.

05:42 – China announces 11 more cases and 11th consecutive day without registering deaths

China today announced 11 new cases of people with covid-19, but noted that the country did not register any new deaths for the 11th consecutive day.

The official Chinese count increased the number of infected people to 82,827.

Five of the new cases occurred in Heilongjiang province, an area on the northeastern border with Russia that has been experiencing an increase in infections.

Another case occurred in Guangdong province, which borders Macau and Hong Kong. Another five were imported.

Chinese authorities also reported that 1,000 people tested positive, but did not show any symptoms, being under medical observation, but outside the confirmed case count.

05:35 – France is close to 23,000 deaths by Covid-19 after 369 new victims

France reached 22,614 deaths from Covid-19, after 369 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, of which 198 occurred in hospitals, with a total of 14,050 in these medical centers, according to the bulletin released Saturday night by local authorities .

The other 8,564 deaths occurred in nursing homes and addiction centers, although in this case, the increase of 171 cases does not imply that the deaths occurred in that period, as the government receives its data gradually.

The French Ministry of Health said 28,222 people are still hospitalized, although the balance between hospitalizations and discharge remains negative, with 436 fewer patients at this time.

The number of inpatients in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) continues to fall, with a total of 4,725 people, 145 less than yesterday.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 87,254 people have been hospitalized in France, more than 15,000 of them in ICUs and 124,114 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed, the Ministry added, recalling the importance of respecting the confinement scheduled for May 11. EFE

Saturday Summary (04/25):

World has almost 2.87 million cases, more than 201 thousand deaths and 793 thousand recovered

Brazil has 58,509 infections and 4,016 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health

Germany accumulates more than 150 thousand cases of covid-19

France and Spain announce relaxation of restrictions

UK exceeds 20,000 dead

______________

