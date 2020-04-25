World has more than 2.8 million cases and 197 thousand deaths. India begins to relax isolation after a month of confinement. Germany accumulates more than 150 thousand cases of covid-19Summary of this Saturday (25/04):

World has more than 2.8 million cases, more than 197 thousand deaths and more than 793 thousand recovered

Brazil has 52,9950 infections and 3,670 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health

Germany accumulates more than 150 thousand cases of covid-19

India begins to relax isolation after a month of confinement

05:35 – Germany accumulates more than 150 thousand cases of covid-19

Germany recorded an additional 2,055 cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 152,438, according to statistics from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. The number marks the second day of deceleration after three days of an increase in the number of new infections.

Another 179 deaths were also recorded between Friday and Saturday. To date, 5,500 people have died of covid-19 in Germany.

05:20 – India begins to relax isolation after a month of confinement

After a month of confinement, the government of India will allow, starting this Saturday, the opening of small neighborhood shops, even those that do not sell essential products. The opening must be done following strict rules of security and social distance.

“All stores registered under the Law of Stores and Establishments, including those in residential complexes, neighborhoods and independent stores, are exempt (from restrictions) from confinement”, established a decree published this morning by the Ministry of Interior.

However, the opening of stores in shopping centers will remain prohibited. Nor can they open establishments selling alcohol, as well as restaurants and bars. The same goes for spaces like cinemas or theaters.

The ministry adds that this slowdown will not apply “in areas, whether rural or urban, declared to be containment zones” of the coronavirus.

To date, India has officially registered 24,505 cases of covid-19. At least 775 people died and 5,062 have recovered, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Summary for Friday (24/04):

World has more than 2.7 million cases, more than 193 thousand deaths and more than 760 thousand recovered

Brazil has 52,9950 infections and 3,670 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health

Czech Republic relieves movement and assembly restrictions

Potential drug to combat covid-19 fails test

More than half of Germans approve gradual reduction in isolation

RKI Institute warns against new relaxation

