Germans approve relaxation in isolation measures, adopted by the federal and state governments, but RKI institute sees risks.

06:39 – More than half of Germans approve gradual reduction in isolation

A survey released by the public broadcaster ZDF states that 55% of Germans consider the decisions made by the federal and state governments to gradually reduce isolation measures to be correct, while 33% believe that the reduction is too broad and another 13% want even broader measures. reopening.

According to the Politbarometer survey, public opinion on the reopening of schools follows the same trend. The partial return of classes is supported by 55% of the population, while 32% want schools to remain closed and 12% want the total reopening.

However, the vast majority of respondents (94%) argue that large events should be banned by the end of August. In addition, 68% believe that it is still too early for the reopening of bars and restaurants, and 60% think the same way about the return of religious services with the participation of the public.

Concerns about the economy are also widespread among the population, with 73% of respondents preparing for an economic recession in the near future.

06:30 – Instituto RKI warns against new relaxation

The Roberto Koch Institute (RKI) for disease prevention and control in Germany, warned against a further relaxation of anti-virus measures in the country and stated that, before the country adopted new measures to relax isolation, the number of confirmed cases of 19 in Germany should decrease to the daily level of a few hundred. He’s around 2,000 a day.

This Friday, the RKI updated the data on the disease in the country, with an increase of 2,337 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 150,383. The number of deaths in this period was 227, totaling 5,321.

Summary of this Thursday (23/04):

World has more than 2.6 million cases, more than 185 thousand deaths and more than 723 thousand recovered

Brazil has 49,492 infections and 3,313 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health

US has 26.5 million unemployed since March 21

Merkel asks Germans for discipline and says pandemic is still in its infancy

Brazilian states begin to ease isolation measures

Half of deaths in Europe occurred in nursing homes, says WHO

