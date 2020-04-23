World has more than 2.6 million cases, more than 183 thousand deaths and more than 715 thousand recovered. Brazilian states are beginning to relax their isolation measures. Summary of this Thursday (04/23):

Brazil has 45,757 infections and 2,906 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health

06:12 – Brazilian states begin to ease isolation measures

Nine states and the Federal District began to relax the social isolation measures imposed to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, with the partial return of trade and the resumption of some public activities.

In Santa Catarina, restaurants, shopping centers and gyms were allowed to reopen, with the obligation for customers to wear protective masks and clean their hands with gel alcohol. Stores can only serve customers up to half their capacity, and clothing and product testing is prohibited.

Despite the obligation to observe the distance of 1.5 meters between people, images published in the press showed agglomerations in a shopping center in Blumenau. Experts fear for the health risks of the population and for a probable overload in the system in case of an exponential increase in cases of covid-19.

Other states that have started to relax the isolation measures are Tocantins, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Paraíba, Espírito Santo, Sergipe, Goiás, Minas Gerias and the Federal District.

Summary of this Wednesday (22/04):

World has more than 2.5 million cases, more than 179 thousand deaths and more than 700 thousand recovered

Brazil has 45,757 infections and 2,906 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health

UK records over 18,000 deaths

Left Party asks for 1,500 euros and amnesty for illegal immigrants in Germany

Mask will be mandatory throughout Germany

Brazil follows US and does not endorse UN measure for cooperation against covid-19

Average burial triples in Manaus

Germany authorizes first human vaccine test in the country

US study suggests ineffectiveness of hydroxychloroquine

