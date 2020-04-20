The number of dead in the world exceeds 165 thousand. Brazil has 2,462 deaths and more than 3,000 cases of covid-19. Datafolha research points out that most Brazilians prefer doctors to decide on the use of chloroquine. Summary of this Monday (04/20):

World has more than 2.4 million confirmed cases, more than 165,000 deaths and 628,000 recovered patients, according to a Johns Hopkins University survey

Brazil records 38,654 cases and 2,462 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Most Brazilians believe that doctors, and not politicians, should decide on the use of chloroquine against covid-19

Press Ctrl + F5 to see the latest updates – Brasília time:

06:00 – Germany begins to reopen shops and schools

As of this Monday, stores up to 800 square meters can reopen their doors in Germany, according to a decision by the federal government in conjunction with state governments. Car, bicycle and bookstore stores are also allowed to reopen, regardless of their size. And in some regions of Germany, zoos will once again receive an audience. Rules of social distance must be applied in the establishments.

In some states, the rules will take effect on other dates: in Berlin and Brandenburg, trade may reopen only on Wednesday, and in Thuringia on Friday. There are still other differences between states. In Bavaria, for example, gardening and construction stores may start operating again on Monday, while small stores, cars, bicycles and bookstores will only be able to reopen in a week. Critics speak of a patchwork of rules in the 16 German states, and the German Trade Federation warns of distortions of competition.

Most schools in the country remain closed, but in the states of Saxony, Berlin and Brandenburg, seniors return to school on Monday to prepare for their final exams. In the other states, this will happen in a few days or in May. Universities will be able to run tests again, and laboratories, libraries and archives will be allowed to reopen under strict rules.

04:50 – Datafolha: for 89% of Brazilians, doctors must decide on chloroquine

A survey conducted by Datafolha pointed out that the vast majority of the Brazilian population considers that the decision on the use of chloroquine in the treatment against covid-19 should be made by specialists in the medical field, and not by politicians.

The result of the research was published in the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper this Sunday (04/19). Among those interviewed, 89% said that politicians should let doctors and specialists in the field decide on the use of chloroquine, while 7% said they thought it best for politicians to encourage the use of the controversial drug, and 4% did not give their opinion.

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine have been tested and used in patients infected with the new coronavirus. However, research on the effectiveness of both drugs against covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, is still inconclusive. Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are used to treat lupus, malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory diseases.

Following the speech of American President Donald Trump, President Jair Bolsonaro has been defending the use of both drugs in the treatment of covid-19, including in the early stages of the disease.

Currently, the Ministry of Health indicates that only patients in critical and critical condition of covid-19 are treated with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine.

The Datafolha survey was conducted by telephone last Friday (04/17) and heard 1,606 people in all regions of Brazil. The margin of error is three percentage points. The result showed very little variation between the strata of the survey, such as those of gender, income, age, occupation, education and location of the municipality.

Summary of the main events of Sunday (19/04):

China records new cases of local contagion

Maduro says covid-19 may postpone legislative elections in Venezuela

Rising number of cases breaks record in Russia

Death toll in Europe exceeds 100,000

In Italy, numbers of the disease maintain a downward trend

Bolsonaro reappears in public and addresses pro-military intervention

______________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

Number of coronavirus deaths may be more than 10 times higher in Ecuador province

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.

