Increase in the number of infections breaks a record in Russia. South Korea has seen the smallest increase in cases in two months. Most Brazilians defend punishment for violating quarantine. Summary of Sunday (19/04):

World has 2.2 million confirmed cases and 151 thousand deaths

Brazil has 36,599 cases and 2,347 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health

China records new cases of local contagion

Maduro says covid-19 may postpone legislative elections in Venezuela

Rising number of cases breaks record in Russia

06:45 – Rising number of cases breaks record in Russia

Russia on Sunday reported a record daily increase in the number of covid-19 cases. In 24 hours, 6,060 new infections were registered in the country, with the total reaching 42,853.

The number of cases of the new coronavirus in Russia started to increase sharply this month, although the country has registered far fewer infections than several European nations.

This Sunday, the Orthodox Church asked the faithful to stay home for Easter, which is celebrated a week after that of Catholics and Protestants due to a different calendar.

As a result of the date, Russian President Vladimir Putin released a video message wishing the Russians health and happiness. “Everything will be fine with God’s help,” he said.

06:30 – Maduro says covid-19 may postpone legislative elections in Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said the covid-19 pandemic could lead to the postponement of the legislative elections scheduled for December.

“I don’t know if we will have elections this year, because we have this priority [a pandemia] and it would be irresponsible of me to say now that the elections must be held, “Maduro told La Pizarra radio.

If necessary, the decision will be taken by the country’s Supreme Court, added the Venezuelan head of state.

In Venezuela, 227 cases of the new coronavirus and nine deaths are officially confirmed. The country has been on alert since March 13, decreed for 30 days and extended for an equal period. Since March 16, Venezuelans have been quarantined and prevented from moving freely between the country’s various states.

06:05 – South Korea registers smallest increase in the number of cases in two months

For the first time in two months, the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in South Korea was below ten. The country said only eight new covid-19 infections had been reported in the past 24 hours.

In all, the country recorded 10,661 cases of covid-19 and 234 deaths from the disease. The number of infections has been dropping in South Korea in recent weeks. Despite this decrease, South Korean health officials have been warning of the possibility of a wide “silent contagion”, with the reduction of social distance measures.

05:30 – China records new cases of local coronavirus contagion

China has registered 16 new cases of covid-19 in the past 24 hours, including seven from local contagion, the country’s Health Commission said.

The Asian country thus maintains the downward trend in the number of infected people, after a significant increase at the beginning of the week, especially in imported cases. Most were brought by Chinese citizens who entered Heilongjiang province from Russia.

Among local contagion cases, six were reported in Heilongjiang and one in Guangdong province. No deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours in the country.

The total number of infected people diagnosed in China since the beginning of the pandemic is 82,735, including 4,632 dead. To date, 77,029 have recovered from covid-19.

05:00 – Most Brazilians defend punishment for quarantine violation

According to Datafolha, 79% of Brazilians support the application of some type of sanction for those who disrespect the measure to contain the advance of the pandemic. Verbal warning and a fine are the interviewees’ preferred options.

The vast majority of Brazilians defend the application of punishment for those who disrespect the quarantine imposed to contain the advance of the covid-19 pandemic in the country. The data is from a survey by the Datafolha institute released this Saturday (04/18) by the Folha de São Paulo newspaper.

According to the survey, 79% of respondents support the application of some type of punishment for those who disrespect the quarantine. Among them, 43% favor verbal warnings, another 33% defend the application of fines and only 3% believe that imprisonment would be the ideal punishment in these cases. 18% of Brazilians are against control over the movement of people.

Summary of the main events on Saturday (04/18):

Brazil has 206 deaths from covid-19, bringing the total to 2,347

More than half of the world’s population is confined

WHO says there is no certainty about immunity after coronavirus contagion

Spain exceeds 20,000 coronavirus deaths

New York State records fewer deaths and hospitalizations

Queen Elizabeth cancels traditional birthday celebration

Doctors warn of collapse of hospitals in Japan

