Brazil is approaching 30 thousand deaths due to the covid-19. World has more than 6.2 million infections and 375 thousand deaths. With no new cases for ten days, New Zealand will be able to remove restrictions ahead of schedule.

World has more than 6.2 million cases, more than 375 thousand deaths and 2.7 million recovered from the covid-19

Brazil has the highest number of cases after the USA, 526,447, with 29,937 deaths and 211,080 recovered patients

06:10 – New Zealand may remove restrictions ahead of schedule

After a lockdown of almost seven weeks, New Zealand has not reported new cases of covid-19 in ten days. According to the country’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus could be removed as early as next week, after an analysis of the situation scheduled for June 8.

The analysis was initially planned for June 22, but party leaders are under increasing pressure from the population to loosen measures. “We are exceeding our expectations in terms of our progress, which is fantastic,” said Ardern.

01:30 – Brazil approaches 30 thousand deaths by covid-19

Brazil recorded 623 deaths due to covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in the last 24 hours, totaling 29,937 confirmed deaths in the country, the Ministry of Health reported.

The increase in the number of cases was 12,427, reaching 526,447. The country is the second country with the most confirmed infections in the world, behind only the United States, which has more than 1.8 million confirmed cases. In number of deaths, Brazil is in fourth place in the world, behind the USA, the United Kingdom and Italy.

The number of confirmed cases and deaths in the last 24 hours was below the average of the last week, of 20,000 infections and 1,000 deaths per day. According to the Ministry of Health, the reduction is expected on Sundays and Mondays, as fewer professionals work on weekends in laboratories that perform covid-19 tests.

Summary of the main events of this Monday (06/01):

WHO: impossible to predict pandemic peak in Brazil

Italy records lowest figures since February

A fifth of Germans would not be vaccinated

NGOs warn of collateral damage in Africa

Spain closer to total deflation

______________

