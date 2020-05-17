Ministry of Health records 816 new deaths in 24 hours, adding up to a total of 15,633 deaths. Brazil surpasses Italy and Spain in the number of infected. São Paulo has more deaths from the disease than China. Summary of this Sunday (17/05):

Employees of the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) try to revive a patient in Manaus

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

World has more than 4.64 million cases, about 310 thousand deaths and more than 1.6 million recovered

Brazil registers 233,142 infections, 15,633 deaths and 89,672 recovered

05:30 – Brazil has 15.6 thousand deaths due to covid-19

This Saturday (16/05), Brazil registered 816 new deaths in the last 24 hours due to the new coronavirus, according to data from the Ministry of Health, adding up to a total of 15,633 deaths.

Confirmed cases of covid-19 reach 233,142 (14,919 infections recorded in the last 24 hours). The country passes Italy (about 224 thousand) and Spain (about 230 thousand), becoming the fourth in the world in infected by the coronavirus, according to monitoring by the American university Johns Hopkins. According to the survey, Brazil is only behind the United Kingdom (more than 241 thousand), Russia (more than 281 thousand) and the United States (more than 1.46 million).

Also according to the Ministry of Health, there are also 127,837 patients undergoing treatment (54.8% of the total confirmed cases), and 89,672 recovered (38.5% of the total). 2,304 suspected deaths are under investigation.

The most affected state is São Paulo, with 61,183 confirmed cases and 4,688 deaths – more deaths from the coronavirus than in China (4,637), the country where the pandemic began in December. Ceará is the second state with the highest number of infected, with 23,795 cases and 1,614 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 21,601 cases and 2,614 deaths. Completing the list of the five most affected states are Amazonas (19,677 cases and 1,375 deaths) and Pernambuco (18,488 cases and 1,461 deaths).

Summary of the main events on Saturday (05/16):

World has more than 4.6 million cases, 310 thousand deaths and 1.6 million recovered

Brazil records 218,223 infections, 14,817 deaths and 84,970 recovered (until 6:00 pm on Saturday)

Mourão tests and isolates himself after contact with infected

Bundesliga restart games after two months of stoppage

Germany relaxes border control with neighbors

European cities have protests against containment measures

Italy will release domestic travel and plans to reopen borders on June 3

Spain wants to extend state of emergency

