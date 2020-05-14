German Institute expects approval of covid-19 vaccine by early 2021. Trump counters warnings and defends reopening schools. Viruses can spread via speech, a study says.

President of Germany’s medical regulatory body said he was confident about covid-19 vaccine

World has more than 4.3 million confirmed cases, 297 thousand deaths and 1.5 million recovered

Brazil registers 188,974 infections, 13,149 deaths and 78,424 recovered

Germany registers almost 1,000 new cases in one day

Trump counters warnings and defends school reopening

05:14 – Germany registers almost a thousand new cases in one day

According to the Roberto Koch Institute (RKI), responsible for disease prevention and control in Germany, the number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country increased by 933 in the last 24 hours and jumped to a total of 172,239 on Thursday. There were 89 new deaths due to the disease, totaling 7,723.

Check the evolution of the numbers in the last days in Germany:

Wednesday, May 13: 798 new cases; 101 deaths

Tuesday, May 12: 933 new cases; 116 deaths

Monday, May 11: 357 new cases; 22 deaths

Sunday, May 10: 667 new cases; 13 deaths

Saturday, May 9: 1,251 new cases; 147 deaths

The data released on a given day, refer to the cases and deaths that occurred on the previous day. In addition, case accounting on weekends is slower – sometimes some data is computed only at the beginning of the week.

05:06 – Germany decides on bonuses for health workers

Germany’s Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, has asked all German states to support the payment of bonuses for health workers who work in nursing care or in nursing homes.

In an interview with Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND), Spahn said that professionals deserve “financial recognition” for their hard work during “difficult conditions” in hospital and outpatient care caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

The bonus plan will be decided by the Bundestag (German Parliament) on Thursday. If approved, it would provide healthcare professionals with a bonus of up to 1,000 euros paid for nursing care insurance. The insurance companies would then be reimbursed by the government.

04:57 – German Institute expects approval of covid-19 vaccine by early 2021

The president of the Paul-Ehrlich Institute, Germany’s official medical regulatory body, said he is confident that at least three possible coronavirus vaccines will be tested in Germany before the end of the year.

“If all of these clinical trials are positive, we will talk about how to start approval by the end of this year or the beginning of next year,” Klaus Cichutek told the German newspaper Mannheimer Morgen. He said he was confident that a vaccine would eventually be developed.

Until the creation of an effective vaccine, Cichutek said it is necessary to develop therapies to treat covid-19, such as treatment with antibodies using blood plasma from recovered patients.

04:46 – Virus can spread through speech, says study

Small drops of saliva expelled when speaking loudly can remain in the air in a closed environment for more than 10 minutes, according to a study released on Wednesday (13/05) that highlights the important role of saliva droplets in the spread of the new coronavirus.

Scientists at the US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases conducted a study in which a person repeated aloud the phrase “stay healthy” in a box for 25 seconds.

A laser projected on the box illuminated thousands of tiny droplets of saliva, which could carry virus particles. The droplets stayed in the air for 12 minutes, according to study data.

The researchers estimate that every minute of an infected person’s loud speech can generate 1,000 droplets containing viruses that remain in the air for about eight minutes or more in a closed environment.

04:26 – Trump counters expert warnings and defends school reopening

US President Donald Trump said he considered “unacceptable” the warnings given by infectious disease specialist and member of the nation’s coronavirus task force, Anthony Fauci, regarding the reopening of society – especially when it comes to schools.

“We are opening our country, people want it to open, schools will be opened,” said Trump.

Fauci had told the US Senate that cities and states could suffer more deaths and economic damage if confinement orders were lifted without adequate capacity to react to further outbreaks. “My concern is that we will start to see small peaks that can turn into outbreaks,” said Fauci.

There is growing friction between Trump and U.S. disease experts who have warned that easing social detachment and reopening companies without the ability to track new cases of covid-19 will lead to further calamity in the coming months.

Trump made the resumption of the U.S. economy, which is currently burdened with record unemployment, a priority. Trump said he was optimistic that economic growth would resume. “I think we will have a phenomenal next year.”

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden scoffed at Trump and defended Fauci in a Twitter message: “I would trust the guy who is one of our country’s leading public health experts, not the one who thought of injecting disinfectant into body and looked directly at a solar eclipse. “

The United States leads the list of confirmed cases and deaths from covid-19 in the world, with more than 1.3 million infections and more than 84 thousand deaths.

Summary of the main events of Wednesday (05/13):

Coronavirus can never be eradicated, WHO warns

Exams delivered by Bolsonaro were negative for coronavirus

Germany announces loosening of border controls

Pandemic already affects all countries in Africa

Russia has more than 10,000 cases of covid-19 in one day

