Deaths from covid-19 exceed one thousand in Africa, where the most affected country is South Africa. China maintains a downward trend in new confirmed cases. Summary this Saturday (04/18):

South Africa records the highest number of cases on the African continent

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

World has 2.2 million confirmed cases and 150 thousand deaths

Brazil has 33,682 cases and 2,141 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health

Press Ctrl + F5 to see the latest updates for this Saturday (04/18) – Brasília time:

6:00 – What is at stake in the suspension of unions’ endorsement of labor agreements

This Friday (April 17), the Jair Bolsonaro government won a victory in the Supreme Federal Court (STF), which authorized the use of individual agreements between boss and employee, without the participation of unions, to reduce wages and hours of those who earn up to three minimum wages (3,135 reais) during the state of public calamity caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

The rule is in provisional measure 936, of April 1, which created the Emergency Program for Maintaining Employment and Income – a government initiative to try to keep employees of companies that saw their income drop during social isolation. The measure is valid for 120 days and needs to be approved by Congress to remain in effect after that period.

The Federal Constitution determines that salaries can only be reduced by collective agreement or convention. The government argues, however, that this requirement would delay the conclusion of agreements, to the detriment of workers, who would be at risk of being fired.

Read the full story

5:30 – China maintains downward trend in new confirmed coronavirus cases

China confirmed 27 more cases of covid-19 on Saturday, 17 of them from abroad, more than the 26 contagions recorded the day before, reported the National Health Commission.

In this way, the country maintains the reduction of “imported” cases that started on Tuesday, after a significant increase due to the return of Chinese citizens who were in Russia.

No deaths were reported, but the government added five new suspected cases, all imported: two from Shanghai and two from Heilongjiang.

In the province of Hubei, where the pandemic began, no new infections were detected. In the provincial capital, seven patients were discharged and no deaths were recorded. There are still 122 cases of Covid-19 active in Hubei, all in Wuhan, and 27 of them in serious condition.

There are 1,058 “active” infected in the country, with 85 in serious condition. Of the total 82,719 cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, 77,029 were discharged and 4,632 died.

5:00 – Deaths from covid-19 exceed 1,000 in Africa

The number of deaths caused by covid-19 in Africa has exceeded a thousand in the last hours. The continent has more than 20 thousand cases registered in 52 countries.

According to the bulletin of the African Union’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in the last 24 hours, the number of registered deaths has risen from 961 to 1,016, while infections have increased from 18,333 to 19,895. The number of recovered patients went from 4,352 to 4,642.

North Africa is the region most affected by the covid-19 with 8,746 cases. South Africa has the highest number of infections, and Algeria the highest number of deaths.

Summary of the main events of Friday (17/04):

Brazil has a new daily record of deaths, and the total exceeds 2 thousand

Total deaths in Wuhan increase by at least 50%

Germany’s epidemic has become “controllable”, says minister

In Teich’s possession, Bolsonaro insists on “reopening the economy”

São Paulo extends quarantine until May 10

WHO Director thanks Mandetta for her “service to the people”

IMF calls for billions of dollars in international aid to Africa

