World has 4.1 million cases of covid-19 and 282.8 thousand deaths. China reports new infections in Wuhan, raising fears of a second wave of contagion in the country. In Brazil, cases exceed 162 thousand, and deaths, 11 thousand. Summary of this Monday (11/05):

World has almost 4.1 million confirmed cases, 282.8 thousand deaths and 1.4 million recovered

Brazil has almost 162,699 cases, 11,123 deaths and 64,957 thousand recovered

05:00 – China reports new cases of covid-19 in Wuhan

China reported new infections with the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus in Wuhan on Monday, after a month with no new cases in the city, the global epicenter of the current pandemic.

Five new cases of covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, were confirmed in a residential district of Wuhan, a metropolis in central China where Sars-Cov-2 was first detected at the end of last year and which came out of the lockdown about four weeks ago.

The new infections heighten fears that China may be facing a new wave of contagion.

Summary of the main events of this Sunday (05/10):

US counts 1,568 dead in past 24 hours

Three members of the White House task force quarantined

Germany allows cross-border visits for a day

