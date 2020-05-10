World has more than 4.03 million confirmed cases and almost 280 thousand deaths. In the USA, the number of deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours goes to 1.56 thousand. Brazil has 156 thousand cases and 10.6 thousand deaths. Summary of this Sunday (05/10):

US is most affected by the covid-19 pandemic

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

World has more than 4.03 million confirmed cases, 280 thousand deaths and 1.38 million recovered

US records 1.56 thousand deaths in 24 hours

Brazil has 156 thousand cases, 10.6 thousand deaths and 61.6 thousand recovered

The updates are in Brasília time (to update, press Ctrl + F5):

05:00 – Brazil registers 730 more deaths and total passes 10.6 thousand

Brazil recorded 10,627 deaths and 155,939 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday night (09/05), pointing out that 730 more people died due to the covid-19 pandemic, whose mortality rate is 6, 8% in the country.

10,701 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus were also included in the data released by the government. Of the total confirmed cases, 61,685 are considered recovered (39.6%) and another 83,627 are being followed up (53.6%).

The state of São Paulo remains the epicenter of the disease with 44,411 confirmed cases and 3,608 deaths. Then Rio de Janeiro appears, where the covid-19 has already infected 16,929 people and caused 1,653 deaths. With 15,879 confirmed cases and 1,062 deaths, Ceará remains in third place in government statistics.

The presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia; from the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre and from the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Dias Toffoli, decreed an official three-day mourning to honor the dead by the covid-19, which this Saturday surpassed the 10,000 mark in the country.

Read the full story

03:00 – USA counts 1,568 dead in the last 24 hours

The United States has recorded 1,568 deaths from covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 78,794 since the epidemic began in the country, Johns Hopkins University announced on Sunday.

American authorities also accounted for more than 1.3 million diagnosed cases of covid-19, according to the university, which constantly updates the data.

The United States is the country hardest hit by covid-19, both in terms of the number of deaths and in diagnosed cases, according to official data.

Worldwide, according to the balance sheet of the same university, the covid-19 pandemic has already caused 279,565 deaths and infected 4.03 million people in 195 countries and territories. More than 1.38 million patients were considered cured.

00:00 – Summary of the main events of this Sunday (12/04):

World has more than 4 million cases, almost 278 thousand deaths and 1.35 million recovered

Brazil registers more than 149 thousand cases, 10,106 deaths and 59,297 recovered

Contagion index in Germany goes up

Brazil has new record of deaths by covid-19

STF cancels restrictions on blood donation by gay men

______________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.

