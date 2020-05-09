World has more than 3.95 million confirmed cases and more than 275 thousand deaths. In the USA, the death toll in 24 hours goes to more than 1,600. Brazil has a new record of deaths by covid-19. Summary of this Saturday (05/09):

With more than 750 deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours, Brazil reaches new record

World has 3.95 million cases, 275 thousand deaths and 1.33 million recovered

Brazil records 145,328 cases, 9,897 deaths and 59,297 recovered

Brazil has new record of deaths by covid-19

STF cancels restrictions on blood donation by gay men

The updates are in Brasília time (to update, press Ctrl + F5):

06:00 – USA reaches more than 1.28 million cases of covid-19

The United States reached 1,283,829 confirmed cases of covid-19 this Friday (08/05), among them 77,178 deaths, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

The balance released this evening adds 29,089 cases and 1,635 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. In all, 199,993 people have recovered from the disease, and more than 1 million cases are still active.

The main focus of the pandemic in the world, the state of New York has 330,407 confirmed cases and 26,243 deaths. New York City alone accounted for 19,702 deaths.

As a result, New Jersey has 135,840 positive diagnoses and 8,960 deaths, Massachusetts has 75,333 cases and 4,702 deaths, Illinois reports 73,760 contagions and 3,241 deaths.

The death toll in the country remains below initial projections from the White House, which estimated between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths in the best scenario.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed covid-19 cases worldwide reached 3,954,246 on Friday, with 275,160 deaths and 1,331,068 recovered.

05:00 – STF cancels restrictions on blood donation by gay men

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) canceled, this Friday (08/05), the restriction of blood donation by gay men, in a historic decision in which the majority of the judges considered the rule prejudiced.

The trial, which had been halted in 2017, was held in a digital plenary session and ended at 11:59 pm on Friday.

The majority of the STF considered unconstitutional the rule of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and the Ministry of Health that prohibited blood donation by “men who have sex with men” in the 12 months prior to collection.

On Thursday of last week, the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) had asked the STF to reject the action. However, the Public Defender’s Office (DPU) was in favor of speeding up the trial in the face of the coronavirus pandemic that reduced donations and blood stocks in the country.

02:00 – Brazil has a new record of deaths by covid-19

For the third time in the same week, Brazil broke its record for registering deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours. This Friday (05/08), the country recorded 754 more deaths, bringing the total to 9,897, according to data from the Ministry of Health. It is the fourth day in a row that the country has recorded more than 600 deaths.

In the last seven days, 3,136 deaths were recorded. It is a higher number than the number of deaths registered in the period from March 17 (date of registration of the first death by covid-19 in Brazil) to April 22, in which 36 days passed.

The number of confirmed cases of the disease also jumped from 135,106 to 145,328, with 10,222 new records in the last 24 hours. It is also the fourth day in a row that the country registers about 10,000 new cases per day.

Still according to the ministry, 59,297 people have already recovered.

00:00 – Summary of this Friday (05/08):

World has 3.9 million cases, 273 thousand deaths and 1.31 million recovered

Brazil records 145,328 cases, 9,897 deaths and 59,297 recovered

UN warns of “tsunami of hate and xenophobia” due to pandemic

Russia registers more than 10,000 new cases of covid-19 by the sixth day

