Trump says the vaccine may be available by the end of the year. Japan extends a state of emergency until May 31. Confirmed cases of covid-19 exceed 3.5 million worldwide. Summary of this Monday (05/04):

Trump in an interview for Fox News at the Lincoln Memorial monument in Washington

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

World has 3.5 million confirmed cases and 247 thousand deaths; 1.13 million recovered

Brazil has 101,147 cases and 7,025 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health; 42,991 recovered

Trump says vaccine may be available by the end of the year

Japan extends state of emergency until May 31

The updates are in Brasília time. Press Ctrl + F5 to update:

06:15 – Japan extends state of emergency until May 31

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that he had decided to extend the country’s state of emergency until May 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The head of government warned, however, that he may revoke the measure before its deadline if experts conclude that this is possible, based on detailed analyzes of regional infection trends.

On April 7, Abe declared a state of emergency for a month in seven Japanese regions, and then extended it to the entire country. The measure, therefore, would expire this week.

An extension of the state of emergency was already expected, despite the relatively small scale of the outbreak in Japan, which amounts to 14,800 confirmed infections and 487 deaths so far.

05:45 – Trump says vaccine may be available by year’s end

US President Donald Trump said he was “very confident” that there will be a vaccine against the Sars-cov-2 coronavirus by the end of this year, while the government “pressures” several pharmaceutical groups. “Doctors are going to say that I shouldn’t say this. I say what I think,” he added in an interview with Fox News on Sunday (05/03).

Asked how he would react if another country had a vaccine before the United States, Trump replied, “It doesn’t matter. I just want a vaccine that works.”

A hundred researches for a vaccine against covid-19 are underway around the world, including a dozen already undergoing clinical trials, according to data released by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

During the interview, Trump still advocated a prudent but “as fast as possible” return to activity in the country, and was optimistic about the economic outlook. The year 2021 will be “incredible”, said the president, who again defended the decisions he made since the beginning of the epidemic in the country. “I think we have saved millions of lives.”

The United States is the country with the most deaths (67.6 thousand) and most cases of infection (more than 1.15 million) in the world. “We will lose somewhere between 75,000, 80,000 and 100,000 people. It’s horrible,” predicted Trump on Sunday.

Summary of the main events of Sunday (05/03):

Brazil passes 100 thousand cases and 7 thousand deaths, according to Ministry of Health

Spain and Italy have the lowest daily number of deaths since March

Russia is the European country with the most daily cases of infection today

Johnson says British government came up with strategy if he died

DW rewards persecuted journalists for reporting on the pandemic

