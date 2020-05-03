USA records 1,435 deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours. Spain has the lowest daily number of deaths since March 18. Cases in Brazil approach 100,000, with more than 6,700 dead. Summary of this Sunday (05/03):

Field hospital in New York, epicenter of the US pandemic

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

World has more than 3.4 million confirmed cases and 244 thousand deaths

Brazil has 96,559 cases and 6,750 deaths, according to Ministry of Health

US records 1,435 deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours

Spain has lowest daily death toll since March 18

The updates are in Brasília time. Press Ctrl + F5 to update:

06:30 – Spain has the lowest daily number of deaths since March 18

Spain recorded 164 deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health released on Sunday. The number is the lowest since March 18. The total number of victims now reaches 25,264. The country recorded even fewer than 1,000 new cases of infection, from 216,582 infected on Saturday to 217,466 on Sunday.

05:30 – USA has 1,435 deaths in 24 hours

The United States has recorded 1,435 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to data from Johns Hopkins University released on Saturday night. The increase is 2% over the previous day. The total number of victims in the country already exceeds 66 thousand, while the number of confirmed cases exceeds 1.1 million people. With an epicenter in the state of New York, the USA is the nation most affected by the pandemic in absolute numbers.

Summary of the main events on Saturday (05/02):

Brazil reaches 96,559 cases and 6,750 deaths, according to Ministry of Health

Court suspends order to deliver Bolsonaro exams

Bolsonaro generates agglomeration at gas station in Goiás

Pandemic will only be overcome if countries come together, says Merkel

Nearly 3,000 quarantined on German cruise

Austria reopens trade

Spaniards return to exercise outdoors after seven weeks of confinement

_____________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

Doing ‘home office’ and other expressions that don’t make sense in English

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.

