World has more than 3.3 million confirmed cases and 238 thousand deaths; over 1 million have recovered

Brazil has 91,589 cases and 6,329 deaths, according to Ministry of Health

Nearly 3,000 quarantined on German cruise

Nearly 3,000 crew members of a cruise ship owned by the German tourism company TUI were quarantined on board the vessel after a person was diagnosed with covid-19, the travel company said.

Fifteen Mein Schiff 3 crew members were tested after experiencing mild flu symptoms. One of them ended up receiving a positive result.

According to TUI, all 2,899 crew members will remain quarantined inside the ship, moored in the port of Cuxhaven, on the German North Sea coast, until further notice. The vessel had no passengers on board, the company added.

