Bolsonaro says he may have contracted covid-19 without showing symptoms. Brazil outperforms China in number of infections and is among the ten most affected countries. More than 1 million patients have recovered worldwide.

Mundo has more than 3.2 million confirmed cases and more than 233 thousand deaths; over 1 million have recovered

Brazil has 85,380 cases and 5,901 deaths, according to Ministry of Health

Bolsonaro says he may have contracted covid-19 without showing symptoms

The updates are in Brasília time (to update, press Ctrl + F5):

06:30 – One million patients recovered in the world

More than one million people have recovered from the covid-19 disease worldwide, according to data from the global count maintained by Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

The country with the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in the world is also the one with the most recovered patients: almost 154 thousand people have cured the disease in the USA, which, however, add up to more than 1 million confirmed cases and 63 thousand deaths .

Germany comes next in absolute number of recovered patients, with almost 127 thousand, although it records a much smaller number of contaminated: 163 thousand people. The disease also left 6.6 thousand dead in the country.

Altogether, the world has more than 3.2 million infections in more than 180 countries, while 233 thousand people died from the virus.

05:30 – Bolsonaro says he may have contracted covid-19 without symptoms

Pressured by a lawsuit that demands the delivery of his coronavirus exam reports, which he has refused to disclose, President Jair Bolsonaro suggested that “perhaps” he contracted the covid-19 disease, but without showing symptoms.

“I may have already caught this virus in the past, maybe, and I didn’t even feel it,” he said on Thursday (04/30) in an interview with Guaíba radio. The statement was made while he again criticized the performance of the Brazilian press in the midst of the pandemic.

“The general [Augusto] Heleno [ministro do Gabinete de Segurança Institucional] he only learned that he had the virus because he did the test. He went home and cycled every day, in his 70s. What does this part of the press want? Enhance what is happening and try to throw people’s deaths in my lap “, he argued.

In March, after Bolsonaro’s official trip to the United States, at least 15 members of the presidential party were diagnosed with covid-19, including the Secretary of Communication for the Presidency of the Republic, Fabio Wajngarten. Bolsonaro was examined, but he never presented the test results, saying only that they were negative.

Last Monday, federal judge Ana Lúcia Petri Betto gave 48 hours for the presentation of the “reports of all tests” for coronaviruses made by the president, stating that the citizen has the right to know the health status of the representative .

On Thursday, however, the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) did not comply with the determination, presenting, instead of the reports, only a medical report from the Presidency’s health coordination issued on March 18, stating that the results were negative .

Later, Judge Petri Betto again ordered the federal government to present the exams. The measure must be carried out in 48 hours, under penalty of a fine of 5,000 reais per day.

Summary of the main events of Thursday (04/30):

Brazil has 435 deaths and 7,218 new cases in 24 hours

Coronavirus crisis should lead to record reduction in CO2 emissions

No case of local transmission in South Korea for the first time since February

Number of unemployed grows 13.2% in Germany

Eurozone GDP has biggest quarterly drop ever recorded

US has 30 million new employees laid off in the past six weeks

Germany to reopen museums, zoos, churches and recreation areas

Minister of Health recommends social isolation amid “frank ascendancy” of deaths in Brazil

_____________

