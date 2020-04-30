South Korea does not record a case of local transmission for the first time since February. The world has more than 3.2 million confirmed infections, and more than 227 thousand deaths due to the covid-19. Summary of this Thursday (04/30):

South Korea accounted for 10,765 cases and 247 deaths from covid-19

More than 3.2 million confirmed cases worldwide and more than 227 thousand deaths

Brazil has 78,162 infections and 5,466 deaths

No case of local transmission in South Korea for the first time since February

05:45 – No case of local transmission in South Korea for the first time since February

For the first time in more than 70 days, South Korea has reported no cases of local transmission of the new coronavirus, Sars-Cov-2, local health officials announced on Thursday. Four new cases were accounted for in 24 hours, but all were imported. A new death was reported, with the total reaching 247.

South Korea has counted 10,765 infections since mid-February, when the first case of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, was detected. For a brief period, the Asian country had the second highest number of cases in the world, after China, until the spread of the virus was controlled through massive testing, social distance and contact monitoring.

The country held national elections on April 15, accompanied by security measures such as the use of masks and gloves by voters. The turnout was record-breaking, and President Moon Jae-in’s Democratic Party won a parliamentary majority in what was seen as recognition of the measures taken to deal with the pandemic. No one was infected at the polling places, according to the president.

