Contagion rate goes up again in Germany. Argentina has more than 4,000 cases of coronavirus. Summary of this Tuesday (28/04):

Masks are now mandatory in Germany

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

More than 3 million confirmed cases worldwide and more than 208 thousand deaths

Brazil has 66,501 confirmed cases and 4,543 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health

Contagion rate goes up again in Germany

Press Ctrl + F5 to see the latest updates for this Tuesday (04/28) – Brasilia time:

05:00 – Contagion rate goes up again in Germany

The contagion rate of the new coronavirus has risen again in Germany, according to data released this Tuesday by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The rate that indicates on average how many people an infected person transmits the virus was at 0.9 in the past few days, but has gone to 1. The RKI warned that covid-19 has the potential to spread again exponentially if that index is above 1.

The president of RKI, Lothar Wieler, called for measures of social distance to be complied with and for the population to avoid leaving their homes unnecessarily. “We do not want the number of cases to increase again,” he said. He stressed that Germany has succeeded in controlling the spread of the contagion of covid-19 and that this success must be defended.

Germany recorded 1,144 covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with the total reaching 156,337. Another 163 deaths from the new coronavirus were confirmed, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,913.

04:00 – Argentina surpasses 4,000 coronavirus cases

Argentina confirmed 111 new cases of coronavirus, reaching 4,003 notifications since the beginning of the pandemic, and registered a total of 197 deaths, according to the Argentine Ministry of Health.

Of the total of 4,003 cases, 22.6% are imported, 43.1% had contact with people previously infected, 22.4% belong to the community circulation and 11.9% are under epidemiological investigation.

Argentina started this Monday a new stage in its confinement, which will last until May 10 and begins with a controversy over the refusal of Buenos Aires and other large districts to allow one-hour recreational tours, which the national government had announced as novelty for the period.

The preventive and mandatory social isolation, in force in the neighboring country since March 20 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and which has already been extended three times, will allow this third phase, under various conditions, to resume activities with geographical segmentation criteria, or that is, in low-population settings where there are few or no cases of covid-19 or where transmission has been controlled.

Summary of the main events of Monday (27/04):

Germany projects biggest drop in the economy since 1949

In Brazil, demand for hydroxychloroquine almost triples

Bachelet warns against human rights violations during pandemic

Russia overtakes China in number of infected

New Zealand government says it won the “battle” to control coronavirus

Argentina extends ban on commercial flights until September 1

Number of new cases in Italy is the lowest since March 10

______________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

Coronavirus: myths about covid-19 that you should ignore

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.

