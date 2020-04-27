Boris Johnson returns to work after recovering from coronavirus infection and asks Britons to “restrain impatience” in the face of social isolation. Cases of covid-19 in the world approach 3 million. Summary of this Monday (27/04):

“We have to recognize the risk of a second infection spike,” said Boris Johnson

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

World has almost 3 million cases, more than 206 thousand deaths and almost 870 thousand recovered

Brazil has 61,888 infections and 4,205 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health

Press Ctrl + F5 to see the latest updates – Brasília time:

05:30 – Boris Johnson urges Britons to restrain impatience

Upon returning to work after recovering from a severe infection with the new coronavirus, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked the British on Monday for joining the social isolation and said it was still very dangerous to relax restrictions.

“Every day I know that this virus brings new sadness and mourning to homes in the country, and it is still true that this is the biggest challenge we have faced since the war [Segunda Guerra Mundial]”Johnson said on Downing Street. The prime minister spent several days in the ICU after contracting covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The government and scientific advisers disagree about when the world’s fifth largest economy should reopen, even if in a limited way.

“We have to recognize the risk of a second peak [de infecções], the risk of losing control over the virus and letting the reproduction rate go back beyond one, because that would mean not only a new wave of death and disease, but also an economic disaster, “he said.

“I ask that you restrain your impatience, because I believe that we are reaching the end of the first phase of this conflict, and despite all the suffering, we have almost succeeded,” he said.

The United Kingdom is one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus, with more than 20,700 deaths. The confinement imposed to stem the spread of the disease has left the country’s economy facing what may turn out to be the deepest recession in three centuries.

Sunday summary (04/26):

US records over 53,000 deaths from covid-19

China announces 11 more cases and 11th consecutive day without registering deaths

China tried to influence German government amid pandemic

Death toll in Italy falls again

Italian schools should not reopen until September

______________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

Coronavirus: how to avoid misinformation in the midst of the covid-19 infodemia

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.

