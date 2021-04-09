The latest Neuralink demo shows us a monkey playing Pong

04/09/2021 at 10:14 CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

It has been a long time since we have seen advances in the futuristic technology proposed by Neuralink, the neurotechnology company founded by Elon Musk. After that demonstration in which we saw a pig with this technology implanted in its brain, few visual advances have we seen like the one that has been presented to us recently. And it is that through a video demonstration, the company has shown us the ability of a monkey to play Pong just by using his mind.

Neuralink consists of developing an interface that directly connects the human mind with a machine or computer. In this way, those people who are unable to use any type of physical effort, could interact instantly with an electronic device. Or at least that is the goal that the company wants to achieve. There is still a long way to go to achieve it, although we are already seeing the first advances of this peculiar energy. Specifically in the video that we leave you below these lines we can see the feats of this technology, seeing a monkey with one of these chips implanted in its brain, playing the well-known game Pong.

At the beginning of the video we see him using a joystick, something that in itself can come as a surprise. However, later they explain how you do it wirelessly using only your brain. Pager, the name given to this animal, has a Neuralink chip with 1,024 electrodes in its brain, the N1 Link, specifically in the parts of the motor cortex, which are responsible for controlling the hands and arms. Meanwhile, we also see how they monitor their brain activity, which they collect with this same chip.

Elon Musk went a bit further when describing this technology through Twitter, commenting that someone with paralysis could use a smartphone with their mind much faster than someone with their own fingers. Another example described was that later versions of these chips could divert signals from the brain to other chips implanted in groups of motor neurons, allowing disabled people to walk.