The latest Netflix measure that will make all its users tremble

One of the most repeated practices within paid content platforms is sharing accounts. Through different profiles, users access series and movies from the same account. With this, they manage to have the same volume of content at a lower price.

Thus, Netflix it has gone to work to curb the misuse of credentials through such a common practice. Speaking to the TVLine portal, a spokesman for the streaming giant has assured that work is being done to end this.

Netflix you would be testing a measure that aims to stop unauthorized use of account login information. So much so that some users have already encountered a message that does not allow them to access the content “if you do not live with the owner of this account.” The platform adds that “you need your own account to continue watching.”

“This text is designed to help us make sure that people who use bank accounts Netflix they are authorized to do so ”, they point out to the aforementioned media.

However, the platform allows you to join with a free trial for 30 days and even verify your account through a code sent to email, a text message or do it later.

Netflix’s new proposal