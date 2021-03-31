The latest model of the Echo Dot is today at half price on Amazon

The Echo Dot, Amazon’s smallest Alexa-compatible and connected home smart speaker is today at half the price at Amazon. The little one of the Echo family has a 50% discount.

This reduction reduces the price of the Echo Dot to 29.99 euros, one of the all-time lows for the Amazon smart speaker, taking into account that it is the latest generation model and allows:

Listens streaming music and podcast from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer anywhere in your house with multi-room music. Compatible with Alexa: ask the voice assistant to tell you a joke, play music, answer questions, read the news, give you the Forecast weather, create alarms and more. Control your smart home devices: use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats and lock locks using compatible devices. Call any of your contacts without using your hands. Or Call other rooms instantly with Drop In.

The smallest of Amazon at one of its historical minimum prices

The 4th Generation Echo Dot features a completely revamped design, circular in shape and includes an unprecedented technological leap in its interior compared to previous generations.

Amazon has profoundly improved the audio quality (one of the downsides of previous Dot models) and voice recognition and audio capture.

Discounts also on the pack with accessories

The accessory packs are also on sale with interesting offers. For example, you can get the 4th generation Echo Dot + smart plug for just 9 euros more. Also with a 4th generation Echo Dot + smart bulb for only 6 euros more.





