the latest model is heavily discounted on Amazon today

The 2020 iPad Air is one of Apple’s best recent devices. It’s the perfect iPad that seamlessly combines a iPad Pro-like design with a more restrained price, and also compatible with all the accessories of its older brother.

Already in our review we noted how Apple had found the perfect balance between design, power and possibilities with the 2020 iPad Air, which was a perfect team to renew your old iPad or to get a off-road device. It can even perfectly replace your notebook PC for most of your day-to-day tasks.

Thin edges, Touch ID on the lock button And fully compatible with the Magic Keyboard, the best Apple iPad is perfect for daily tasks, work or consuming content.

The 2020 iPad Air, in its Space Gray and 64 GB model, has a great discount today on Amazon, making it a very attractive offer if you are looking to get the latest iPad Air model:

They are more than 50 euros off the official Apple price, and it is also in Stock and with delivery on the day if you are an Amazon Prime member.

iPad Air, technical characteristics

10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology and wide color gamut (P3). A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. Touch ID to securely authenticate and use Apple Pay. 12MP rear camera and 7MP FaceTimeHD front camera .Available in silver, space gray, rose gold, green and sky blue. Wide stereo sound. 802.11ax (6th generation) and 4G LTE Advanced Wi-Fi networks.

Day Shipping for Prime Members

Being a member of Amazon Prime includes some benefits associated with shopping on Amazon. In addition to access to the rest of the company’s services, just by signing up for Amazon Prime you will have:

FREE 1-day shipping on more than a million products. Express shipping or FREE standard shipping on millions of products, for which the 1-day shipping option is not available. Delivery today in the Community of Madrid at a reduced price. Free shipping With guaranteed delivery on the same day of launch for thousands of products in pre-sale of movies, TV series and video games, among others. Priority Access to Amazon.com flash offers, 30 minutes before their start.

Try Amazon Prime Video totally free for 30 days and enjoy the complete catalog of the platform without limits. Just by signing up you will have instant access to the best movies and series, in addition to free shipping on Amazon and other advantages ..

Best of all, you can try Amazon Prime totally free for a month. In other words, you will be able to access the Prime benefits in the marketplace and also enjoy the rest of the benefits such as Prime Video, Prime Photo or Music.

