The latest major Windows 10 update is leaked on video before its official announcement | Technology

Windows 10 21H1, Microsoft’s next big update expected for May, is close to its official release. Although there is no exact date to expect it, we have already seen it in a company video.

Windows 10 May 2021 Update It is the first of the two big updates that Microsoft usually presents every year away from the small updates to correct errors and security gaps found. In it we will see many new features that have already been advanced.

This update is now available at ISO format in the trial or build version for Insiders. Even so, it may still take a little longer for the final version to reach the rest of Windows 10 users. Until then, we have a leaked video where some of its main news are explained.

This small preview spends more time explaining how to update your computer to install the new version as soon as it is ready, than actually indicating what is new. Microsoft this time has focused a lot on improve telecommuting functions, a sector that has grown enormously with the pandemic and security measures.

Windows 10 May 2021 Update https://t.co/YlTSOwsJnb – Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) May 18, 2021

It is not expected to be an update with a lot of weight, hence they do not stop long to explain their news. Rather, will act as a preamble to 21H2 which will arrive a few months later and is known as Sun Valley.

For example, one of the novelties mentioned is greater support for the webcams you have connected to the computer with Windows Hello. So you can use it to unlock your computer with facial recognition. Security and performance improvements are also expected when opening documents with Windows Defender Application Guard.

The important weight is clear that it will arrive in the second half of the year with Windows 21H2, which promises to recover design changes such as rounded edges, as well as offer a new start menu and activity center. It will mean the arrival of an almost renewed Windows that, for now, we will only see in small announcements and leaks.