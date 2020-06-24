If last week we talked about ‘Pokémon Smile’, today The Pokémon Company is back in the news twice. On the one hand, it has announced ‘Pokémon Unite’, a new real-time strategy game that is coming soon to the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, and on the other, has released on iOS and Android ‘Pokémon Café Mix’, a free puzzle title for all ages.

And what does this new game consist of? Very easy: we will have to run a cafeteria where we will snack on the different Pokémon. But of course, to prepare the dishes and drinks, we must overcome the different levels by completing the puzzles that are presented to us.

Expand your cafeteria, menu and template

‘Pokémon Café Mix’ puts us in command of a cafeteria where, in addition to carrying out management tasks to expand it, we will have to prepare different recipes to feed customers. The main mechanics is based on cooking dishes, but for this, we will have to move and collect Pokémon icons to form chains and make them disappear.

It is, therefore, a new match-3 proposal like many others, but this time, as we go through the levels, we will get rewards which will consist of unlocking new recipes and equipment to expand the room.

Also, as we progress through the game, different Pokémon will join the team To help you in the cafeteria: Eevee will be the first employee of the cafeteria, but as you serve recipes to your Pokémon customers, your affinity with them will increase and they will join the staff.

The set also includes special events and daily rewardsSo that every day you log in and play, you will receive a stamp and a reward. If you get five stamps, Pikachu will help you out in the cafeteria as an employee.

The download of ‘Pokémon Café Mix’ is free that offers in-app purchases to acquire items and Acorns, the virtual currency of the game. In fact, there is a lot available in the store that can be purchased for real money and that will make Pikachu Goloso, a Pikachu in a very special uniform, become a cafeteria employee.

Pokémon Café Mix

Developer: The Pokemon Company Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google play Price: Free Category: Puzzles

