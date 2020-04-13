Here are the latest events from the COVID-19 pandemic. Worldwide, the number of confirmed cases for Monday was more than 1.8 million and about 115,000 dead, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

___

Scientists from the World Health Organization reported that they still do not have enough information to know if people are immune to COVID-19 once they recover from the disease.

In a briefing on Monday, WHO chief emergency officer Dr. Mike Ryan said they assume that people who have survived the coronavirus and have a detectable level of antibodies should have some level of protection, but are unaware for how long.

He added that scientists can make calculations based on the immunity of other coronaviruses, but that even these data are quite limited.

___

Spanish authorities are allowing some people to return to their jobs, but the health minister warned that the government will act with great caution to authorize others.

The minister, Salvador Illa, explained that the scientific evidence will be the basis for any decision about returning to work.

At a press conference, he added that for now no date will be set for the resumption of activities and that it is necessary not to speak prematurely.

Authorities allowed some workers in the factory and construction sectors to return to work. However, shops and services are still closed, and those who can must continue working from home.

___

The British government reported that 717 other people have died of the coronavirus in hospitals, bringing the total death toll in Britain to 11,329.

It is the third day in a row that the death toll decreases but this could be due to delays following the Easter holiday.

On Sunday, Britain became the fourth European country after Italy, Spain and France to record more than 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

The figures may not be comparable. Deaths in Britain occurred over several days or weeks, and the total does not include deaths that occurred outside of hospitals such as in nursing homes.

___

The Veneto region of Italy is relaxing some of the prohibitions imposed by the coronavirus, allowing open-air markets and expanding open areas where people can go out to exercise.

Region Governor Luca Zaia has extended the 200-meter (219-yard) radius of a house for exercise and the opening of open-air markets, according to an ordinance in effect as of Tuesday.

At the same time, the ordinance stipulates that you now have to have masks or cover your face in some way everywhere outside the home, and not just in supermarkets or on public transport as before.

Expanding the radius to exercise “is a huge expression of confidence,” said Zaia, adding that this does not imply permission to move “four or five kilometers from the house. The law says near the house. You have to use common sense. ” Whoever exercises should do it alone, he added.

___

The United States Navy said that an aircraft carrier crew member who entered the intensive care unit of a Guam Island hospital last week died of what officials called COVID-19-related complications.

The sailor was one of about 600 crew members of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

___

President Vladimir Putin says Russia is facing an increase in the number of seriously ill patients with COVID-19 and needs to prepare for the worst-case scenarios.

During a conference call, the Russian president said that the preparations must anticipate “any possible scenario, including the most difficult and extraordinary.” Ordered to recruit additional staff from universities and medical schools.

As of Monday, Russia had 18,328 coronavirus cases and 148 deaths.

___

Pope Francis prayed on Monday for all countries struggling with COVID-19 cases.

“Italy, the United States, Spain, France, the list is long,” said the pontiff. She also praised the contribution of women who work in hospitals, police forces or stores during the pandemic while juggling the care of children, the elderly or disabled relatives at home.

He warned that during the weeks of confinement women are at risk of domestic violence.

___

The trend of COVID-19 in Spain continues to decrease, with 517 deaths recorded during the night and with the lowest number of infections in more than three weeks, almost 3,500.

Monday’s figures from the Ministry of Health bring the total death toll to 17,489 and positive cases to 169,496.

The Spanish remain confined for the fifth consecutive week.

___

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is already at his rest home, after spending several days hospitalized due to the coronavirus. The ruler thanked the nurses who cared for him the seven nights he spent in the hospital.

In a video posted to Twitter after being discharged from St. Thomas Hospital in London on Sunday, Johnson said it was “difficult to find the words” to express his debt of gratitude to the National Health Service for saving his life “without a doubt “

___

In most patients, the coronavirus causes mild symptoms, but in others, especially the elderly and people with previous medical problems, they can suffer serious complications such as pneumonia or even death.