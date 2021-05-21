The latest in batteries for cars and motorcycles in Colombia, suretop for cars and lithium for motorcycles

A superior technology in safety and performance for batteries cars with displacements less than 1,800 cc and the incorporation of advanced material, such as lithium, for him ‘electric heart’ of motorcycles are the two most recent innovations for this element that are available in the National market.

Batteries with Suretop for small trucks

In Colombia, it was difficult to find batteries for this type of car that had a technology of latest generation like Suretop of the company Clarios Andina but that panorama changed with the introduction of the new batteries MAC NS40 and MAC NS60 that they already bring it available and that are directed to the cars from 1 liter displacement and up to 1.8 liters.

This technology focuses on a new watertight maze design that avoids the risk of leaks, minimizes gassing and offers greater safety by protecting it from impacts and vibrations.

MAC NS60 batteries

But also, due to its configuration, it maximizes the vehicle ignition power, maintaining high reserve values, which allow a reliable and long-lasting energy storage.

MAC batteries

And like other batteries in the MAC line, these two new references have reinforced grilles, Cycle Plus technology, which gives it 20% more durability compared to similar ones, and an integrated handle.

The MAC NS40 batteries They are used to equip vehicles of the entry displacements such as the Chevrolet Spark or the Kia Picanto and its price starts from 247 thousand pesos.

In the case of MAC NS60 are aimed at the most popular cars with displacements between 1.6 and 1.8 liters, such as the Chevrolet Sail or the Renault Sandero, among others, and its price starts from 307 thousand pesos.

MAC NS60 batteries

Lithium batteries for motorcycles

As for motorcycles, the novelty is that the brand Hibari

.has available lithium batteries that also offer enormous benefits compared to traditional lead and acid, such as offering higher electrical density and voltage, as well as more energy efficiency and lower weight.

First of all, this results in a longer useful lifel, up to four times more than a traditional battery, because while the lead battery can last between 300 and 500 cycles, the lithium battery reaches between 1,000 and 2,000 cycles.

Hibari lithium motorcycle batteries

In second place, they also offer a better cold start for the motorcycle due to its high electrical density and due to the electrochemical potential of lithium that gives the battery up to three times more current flow capacity than traditional ones.

Hibari lithium motorcycle batteries

And finally, also the lithium battery offers a greater safety and comfort when handling, because by this material, the battery weighs 72% less than a traditional one, leaving it in just a few 700 grams compared to the 2.5 kilos that the other weighs.

Hibari lithium batteries can be installed in motorcycles of all sizes and brands present in the national market and have an approximate price of 180,000 pesos.

Hibari lithium batteries for motorcycles

DATA

Both mac batteries as the Hibari for motorcycles They are sealed and maintenance free, which also offers a benefit to the environment.

MAC currently offers the option of finding the right battery for each vehicle in the page www.macbaterias.com where you just have to put the car plate.

The Hibari products are represented in Colombia by Impocali and they are available in the main motorcycle parts stores in the country.

MAC Battery Finder