The latest from Xiaomi is an under-screen selfie camera capable of rotating | Technology

A patent reveals Xiaomi’s latest invention: it is an under-screen camera that can rotate, so it can function as a selfie or rear camera, depending on the needs of each moment.

That the selfie cameras under the screen are going to become popular shortly is something that does not take us by surprise. ZTE has been the pioneer brand with the Axon 20 5G, although its technology to hide the camera under the panel is quite improvable, as we could see in our analysis of the terminal. However, despite this, the result in terms of design is very satisfactory, with a clear front and one of the most beautiful finishes in recent times.

After ZTE with the Axon 20 5G, other brands are already preparing their own phones with a selfie camera under the screen. A few weeks ago, the popular leaker Ice Universe told us that in the second half of 2021 we will know the proposals of other manufacturers, including one of the next Samsung folding screen phones (the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3), a smartphone with a flexible screen from Oppo, and the Mi MIX 4 from Xiaomi.

It seems that Xiaomi is not going to limit itself to launching a terminal with a front camera under the panel, but wants to be at the forefront of this technology. This is clear from a patent application filed by the company with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which shows an under-screen selfie camera capable of rotating, so it can function as a front and rear camera at the same time.

The specialized medium LetsGoDigital collects the information of the Xiaomi patent, where we can see how this innovative camera would work under the screen. As you can see in the sketch, the company has devised a module that allows the camera to rotate using a magnetic or motorized system.

By default, the lens is rear-facing and part of a three-camera system, but its mechanism allows it to rotate inside the device to face forward and function as a selfie camera.

Rotating cameras are nothing new and we have already seen them in different terminals, such as the Samsung Galaxy A80. The novelty in this case is that the rotating system will be integrated into the interior of the phone.

At the moment we do not know what Xiaomi’s plans are, since there is no guarantee that you will implement the technology in this patent in a commercial product. We will have to wait to find out more.