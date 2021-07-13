The Latest from TAG Heuer is a Limited Edition Super Mario Smartwatch Filled with Easter Eggs

TAG Heuer has just announced a curious and peculiar version of its well-known TAG Heuer Connected: a limited edition super mario. It is a premium smartwatch that uses the Nintendo plumber to gamify exercise sessions and of which there are limited units. 2,000, to be exact.

Roughly speaking, the watch is exactly the same in specs as the original TAG Heuer Connected. The difference is in the finishes and colors, as well as in some software functions. It will go on sale July 15 on the company’s website and in select boutiques, and we don’t know its price for now.

It’s-a me, Mario!

The limited edition TAG Heuer Connected Super Mario has a completely redesigned interface with Super Mario colors (Red and blue). The dials have also been reinterpreted with the character’s colors and four exclusive dials have been developed with details related to Super Mario.

The most curious thing is that the sphere has animations in these areas, and can only be unlocked and discovered if we achieve goals throughout the day. It is not the only wink of this type. Some dials change as the user progresses exercising. They get livelier, so to speak.

The animations of the watch are based on a gamification system. Mario will say good morning to us in the morning, and as we get steps, rewards are unlocked at each stage of the daily goal (25, 50, 75, and 100% steps). When each section is achieved, an animation will be played on the sphere.

It also has animations depending on the section of the day. At three hours the Super Mushroom makes Mario grow. At six o’clock the pipeline that allows him to travel fast is activated and at nine o’clock the Super Star lights up, making him invincible. If we achieve 100% of our objectives, Mario will climb the mast of the goal.

As for the exterior, the clock has also been redesigned with nods to the plumber. For example, the graduation of the bezel, the pulses and the crown have been lacquered in red (like Mario’s hat). The bezel has three booster symbols at the three, six and nine o’clock positions as a nod to Mario’s power-ups (the star and the mushroom, for example).

The steel case has a different finish in stainless steel and red details (like the buttons) and engravings (like the “M” from Super Mario on the buckle). Two interchangeable straps have also been created, both in red, one in black leather on red rubber and the other more sporty with perforations.

Otherwise, the watch is exactly the same as the standard model. It has WearOS, weighs 86 grams, has 430 mAh water resistance and has a 430 battery mAh that, according to TAG Heuer, last a whole day.

Versions and price of the TAG Heuer Connected x Super Mario Limited Edition

As we indicated previously, the device can be purchased from July 15 on the watchmaker’s website and in some select boutiques. The price has not been revealed, but it will be a limited edition of 2,000 units.