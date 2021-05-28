The latest from Samsung could be this Galaxy Z Slide with a roll-up screen

It seems to confirm that yes, indeed, Samsung is also preparing a rollable smartphone for its Galaxy Z family.

Nobody doubts at this point that the future of the mobile industry are foldable, flexible and / or roll-up smartphones of all kinds that it seems that we will see from this year, and no one doubts that Samsung is the most advantageous student in the sector With a bet that already worked well in 2020.

In any case, and although We are already looking forward to this summer’s UNPACKED where we will meet the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, it seems that the South Korean giant will also compete in OPPO territory with a rollable smartphone, and has already requested the registration of the brand in Europe Samsung Galaxy Z Slide.

The news was told us a few days ago by Let’sGoDigital, accompanying the information with its always impressive recreations of what could be Samsung’s first roll-up smartphone, that seen what was seen could be announced at the end of this year 2021 or already in the first bars of 2022.

Samsung indirectly confirms that it works on a roll-up mobile similar to the OPPO X 2021, as we have already seen how the EUIPO accepted the registration of the Galaxy Z Roll and Galaxy Z Slide brands, anticipating developments in the South Korean manufacturer’s folding family.

These are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 that we would like to see in an UNPACKED

It is not the first flirtation of Samsung with the rollable devices, and it is that a few weeks ago had also registered the trademark Galaxy Z Roll at the European Union Intellectual Property Office, which now confirms the acceptance of the new name Galaxy Z Slide.

As is obvious not much information or details about the devices in particular, although everything points to smartphones with an extendable and non-folding mechanism, either horizontally as in the OPPO prototype or vertical as in this other concept that Let’sGoDigital colleagues showed us:

As you will see in the documentation published by the EUIPO, reference is made not only to the brand but to the commercial section of “class 9” that would include smartphones, mobile devices, tablets or any type of telecommunications device.

From what is said in South Korea, it seems that the Galaxy Z Slide would bet on this vertically extendable mechanism, while the Z Roll could unroll its screen horizontally. It remains to be seen the applications and functionalities with which Samsung intends to convince us, and it is that I myself that I have tested the current Galaxy Folds, it seems to me that sometimes they solve problems that nobody had.

It only remains to wait for the UNPACKED that is estimated for next August, and there we will know all the news of the new Samsung folding family … Will the rollers be already?

OPPO X 2021 is already a reality: meet the first roll-up mobile in history

