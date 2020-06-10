There is no doubt that if there is something Rovio is known for, it is for his goose that lays golden eggs: the Angry Birds saga. However, he has decided to temporarily put aside the famous birds to propose us a new puzzle game which is available from today, both on iOS and Android.

This new title, called ‘Small Town Murders: Match 3’, puts us in the shoes of the mystery writer Nora Mistry, who must solve a series of crimes committed in an idyllic village. But for this, we will have to use a game mechanic in the style of ‘Candy Crush’, something that we have already seen in other Rovio titles such as ‘Angry Birds Blast’ or ‘Angry Birds Dream Blast’.

Gather clues and dismiss suspects

Rovio’s new game takes us to Thornton Grove, a peaceful village that is suddenly shaken by a wave of strange crimes. The aspiring writer of mysteries Nora Mistry will be in charge of discovering the truth Investigating the scene, tracking down clues, and ruling out suspects to find the killer.

And how will we solve the mystery? Overcoming the different levels in which we will have to combine three or more elements to eliminate them. Come on, the classic “Match 3” game (hence the second part of the name). As we go, we will be gathering clues and getting to know the people of Thornton Grove, from Commissioner Shanahan to Mrs. Musgrove who runs the village inn.

This title is free to download, but contains ads and offers in-app purchases, which in the case range between 0.99 and 99.99 euros, and on iOS they start from 1.09 euros and reach 79.99 euros. The game occupies just over 100 MB and requires iOS 9.0 or later and Android 5.0 or higher to function. Of course, keep in mind that, at the moment, it is available only in English.

Small Town Murders: Match 3

Developer: Rovio Entertainment Corporation Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google play Price: Free Category: Puzzles

