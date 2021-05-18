The latest from Logitech is a webcam to record the board and show what is written in the video calls

Logitech just announced a quirky new device: Scribe. It is a “whiteboard camera with artificial intelligence technology” whose objective is, simply, that all the participants of a video call can clearly see what is written or drawn. It is a device designed for classrooms and professional spaces whose price rises to 1,199 dollars.

Scribe works as a USB content camera with any video conferencing application, although from Logitech they assure that it has an “improved integration” with Microsoft Teams and Zoom Rooms. They do not detail exactly what this integration consists of, they simply ensure that it can be used in “a greater number of scenarios and ensures its ease of use.”

Do you all see the blackboard?

Scribe solves a relatively frequent problem when making video calls in which the whiteboard or post-its play a certain role. For example, in an online class, if the webcam is not positioned correctly or is far from the board, the students may not be able to see what is written on the board well. Scribe’s idea is directly engrave the board, improve the clarity of what is in it and broadcast it in the video call itself.

As explained by the company, Scribe captures whiteboards with surfaces up to 180 x 120 centimeters. The device has artificial intelligence that not only automatically enhances marker colors, but can also make the presenter or teacher transparent in order to make it easier to read. The webcam can also detect other types of non-digital content, such as post-its.

The device is mounted on the wall, just above the blackboard from what we can see in the photos. Next to the camera, a button is included that allows wireless sharing, all the necessary components for mounting, the power supply and the cables. According to Logitech, it has effective cable management, something interesting when mounting the camera in a classroom or meeting room.

As we indicated previously, the Logitech Scribe is already available in some markets at a price of $ 1,199. It works as a standalone USB content camera with any video conferencing app and is officially compatible with Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms.

