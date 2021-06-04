The latest from IKEA is a sensor (very affordable) to measure the air quality of a room

That IKEA is creating an ecosystem of affordable connected products is no secret. The company sells Zigbee light bulbs, its own bridge, a remote control, wireless speakers, motorized blinds for the blinds and even an air purifier. In fact, the thing is going on air today, since the company has announced your own sensor to measure air quality.

His name is as unpronounceable as almost everyone in the IKEA catalog: Vindriktning. According to its technical data sheet, it is capable of measuring 2.5 particulate matter, better known as PM 2.5 (those with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers). Its price? $ 11.99.

A simple device that really is a complement

The truth is that the Vindriktning is a very simple device, something typical of IKEA devices. It is a white cube with a huge front LED which glows orange, red or green depending on the air quality. As indicated in the instruction manual, the references are as follows:

Green: 0-35. Good air quality and low particle concentration.

Amber: 36-85. Acceptable air quality and average particle concentration.

Red: 86 onwards. Poor air quality and high particle concentration.

The sensor is connected to power via a USB Type-C port and a 5V, 2A power adapter, but neither is included in the box. In fact, on the website itself we are urged to use our own cables and adapters.

It is not mentioned that it has any kind of connectivity, so we cannot claim that it is part of the connected ecosystem of IKEA products. However, it is still a interesting addition to the Förnuftig air purifier, which is priced at 59 euros and has a HEPA E12 filter.

The idea is that this sensor indicates when the air quality is bad for the user to activate the air purifier. For the moment there is no news about his possible arrival in SpainAlthough it would not be strange seeing that the instruction manual is in Spanish and that the company sells the air purifier in our borders.