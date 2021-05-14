The latest from CUPRA is not a car or an SUV, it is a yacht

CUPRA is SEAT’s high-performance brand, and it is experiencing a sweet moment, in full expansion. Its latest launch, the CUPRA Formentor, has become its best-selling vehicle, and the CUPRA Born is coming soon – its first electric, sharing a platform with the Volkswagen ID.3. In this case, we present you a new CUPRA vehicle. A vehicle that seeks to create experiences around the car and the brand, applying its DNA to the maritime world. Yes it’s a yacht, the new one By Antonio Yachts D28 Formentor.

Don’t worry, at CUPRA they haven’t gone crazy and have started manufacturing boats. This is a simple collaboration agreement between CUPRA and the Barcelona shipyard De Antonio Yachts. CUPRA has collaborated in the aesthetic development of an Xplorer version of the De Antonio D28. This yacht is a motorized pleasure boat, straddling a small pleasure boat and a generously sized yacht. Have 7.99 meters in length and a marked sporty character: Its two outboard motors develop a combined power of no less than 400 hp.

It is inspired by the 390 hp CUPRA Formentor VZ5, of which only 7,000 units will be produced.

The engines of this boat are hidden under the side, resulting in a very clean and neat design. The inspiration for its design has been the CUPRA Formentor VZ5, the 390hp five-cylinder version of the CUPRA Formentor – by far the most anticipated vehicle of the brand. The inspiration is aesthetic, since on a technical level no modification has been implemented with respect to a D28 Xplorer. And in truth they are not necessary: ​​this boat enjoys a considerable top speed of 40 knots – 74 km / h “to change”.

However, in its color scheme and the materials used, the hand of CUPRA is noticeable. Especially in the Petrol Blue hull color, accented with bronze-colored accents and real carbon fiber inserts. The wood of the deck has been stained in blue and both in its command post and in its comfortable back table there are details in bronze. Although it may not seem like it, this boat can carry 10 people and has a full bathroom under deck. The roof is divided into two areas and it features a solarium area.

This D28 Formentor is a limited edition and will go on sale at the end of 2021.

The price of this boat has not been announced, but it is clear that it is a luxury product – for reference, the cheapest De Antonio D28 start at over 160,000 euros. The collaboration with De Antonio Yachts will not end here. In 2022, both brands want to launch a yacht with a plug-in hybrid propulsion scheme, similar to the e-Hybrid system of the CUPRA León and CUPRA Formentor.