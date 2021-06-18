The latest from Bungie is not an expansion for Destiny, but a toaster

Destiny may not be as popular as it was at launch, but that does not mean that it does not have a large community of players and, above all, very active. Bungie knows that the Destiny community is the most important thing to maintaining the health of the game and the future of the franchise, and therefore continues to take crazy actions to keep that aura of the game.

The last? It is neither an expansion nor the surprise announcement of Destiny 3. It is a toaster that the company has launched in its online store for the most ardent fans of the game. Yes, you read that correctly: it is a toaster.

The idea is not random or baseless. Destiny’s Toaster is part of your charity project and is a fundraising product. The company has announced that 10% of Proceeds from Destiny Toaster sales will go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Destiny’s toaster has beneficial dyes

Plus, if you buy the Destiny toaster, you won’t get just the appliance – a free sandwich holder is included with your purchase and all pre-orders will receive instantly. a free Destiny 2 emblem in the game called “Burnt Edges”.

Logically, the matter is tricky. The toaster cannot be purchased per se. Buyers will only receive it if the company reaches the stated charitable fundraising goal.

In 2020, the Destiny community raised more than $ 800,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during the Bungie livestream in support of the Gaming Community Expo (GCX). So the company has announced that if they reach a collection of $ 777,777.77, they will make the official toaster for Destiny.

If all goes well, and the fundraising goal is reached, those who have reserved the toaster will receive it andBetween December 2021 and January 2022. In time for the Destiny 3 announcement? That will be more complicated.

